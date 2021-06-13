Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the worst neighbours, here’s why

Why are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receiving hate from their new neighbours? Let’s find out the real truth behind the tag ‘Neighbours from hell’.

At the beginning of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to take a step back from their British royal duties and move to North America. After living in Canada for a couple of weeks, they decided to move to Meghan’s hometown, Los Angeles. Following a brawl with the paparazzi, they again decided to shift to a house they bought themselves. This time it was their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. The beach town is also home to celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Ariana Grande. Montecito’s mountains, ocean and vineyards seemed like the perfect space for their son Archie to grow. Prince Harry also hated living in Los Angeles as it was tough to escape the fans and the paparazzi. The royal couple were really happy to be part of the community and enjoy some private time together as a family.

As per the cover of the Star Magazine, the royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the worst neighbours ever. The two with their son Archie moved to the gated community of Santa Barbara in July last year. People are said to pay millions to enjoy the peaceful surroundings. However, since the time Meghan and Harry moved, it has been chaotic. The paparazzi are always around to take pictures of the couple. Helicopters and drones fly over their house to grab a shot. There is always a never-ending line of fans visiting the community to see the royal couple.

WHY ARE MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CALLED NEIGHBOURS FROM HELL?

The Star Magazine has talked about how Harry and Meghan have been downright cold to their neighbours. A neighbour told the publication that they always keep to themselves and are not the slightest bit friendly. Even when they take their dogs for a walk, they do not make eye contact with anyone.

The cover photo of Star Magazine also mentioned that the couple was closing down stores to shop. The article shared that the locals had earlier predicted that the royals would ask stores to shut down. But the real reason behind the couple shutting down their stores was that they did not want to create a mess. Especially with the paparazzi and fans around.

While Meghan and Harry were being called the worst neighbours, many other tabloids disagreed. They explained that the paparazzi is not just a pain for the neighbours. Drone pictures of Meghan and Harry are bought by tabloids and not them. Meghan and Harry have always shared their displeasure at being clicked by the paparazzi. Together they have taken legal actions against agencies in such situations.

Another allegation on Harry and Meghan by their neighbours is that they keep to themselves and are not friendly. They have been called downright cold. When they take their dogs for a walk, they do not make eye contact with anyone.

THE ROYALS VOTED AS THE WORST NEIGHBOURS

A significant amount of Britain’s population does not wish to live next door to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. According to a survey from the fundraiser, Omaze, UK residents have said that they do not wish to be neighbours with royals. They do not want to live near any celebrities or politicians. Apart from the couple, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan, Gemma Collins, Kerry Katona, and Liam Gallagher made it to the list.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also judged as the worst neighbours after they moved into the Frogmore Cottage. Many of their Frogmore Cottage neighbours claimed that they had received a list of rules from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It banned the neighbours from speaking with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. Not even a good morning or hi. They also could not pet the royal couple’s dogs or ask about Archie Harrison. It clearly left the Frogmore Cottage residents angry.

Tell us if you think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are neighbours from hell or are these just false allegations?