Meghan Markle And Katy Perry Are Neighbours But At War

Are Megan Markle and Katy Perry feuding over Katy’s husband, Orlando Bloom?

Another week, and another fresh story of controversies surrounding our Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle. Well, fortunately, this time it is not about her marriage with Prince Harry. However, it is about another feud and it is with none other than America’s singing sensation, Katy Perry, and her husband, Orlando Bloom.

Why are Megan Markle and Katy Perry fighting?

Orlando Bloom portraying Prince Harry in ‘The Prince’

WHY MEGHAN MARKLE FIGHTING WITH HER NEIGHNOURS, KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM?

Well, according to the story run by “Woman’s Day”, Megan Markle is having a hard time getting along with Katy Perry, despite their husbands being closest pals.

An insider told the magazine that where Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom developed a bond ever since they became neighbours, Megan Markle and Katy Perry are having trouble even looking into each other’s eyes. However, things started to ravel even more between the two when Orlando lent his voice to the character of Prince Harry in ‘The Prince’.

It was mentioned that “Meghan gets that it’s a comedy but she says she can’t accept one of Harry’s friends mocking him like that. At first, Harry found it funny, but what Meghan says, goes”.

Meghan Markle and Katy Perry are neighbours at war because of latter’s husband

The tabloid further states that Megan is determined to end her husband’s friendship with Orlando, “It’s no surprise. She’s been looking for a way to get rid of Orlando for months. His partner [Katy] made some snide remarks about how Meghan’s Givenchy gown needed ‘one more fitting’ and that her arch rival’s [the Duchess of Cambridge] royal wedding dress was much better. Meghan is a woman who never forgets”.

SO, HOW TRUE ARE THESE RUMOURS?

First thing first, Harry and Orlando were never good friends. In fact, Bloom himself confirmed that he didn’t even meet Harry when he gave his voice in ‘The Prince’. And when Harry and Bloom finally had their first encounter, Bloom called Harry, “so nice”.

Now talking about Perry and Markle, there is no concrete evidence that suggests that they both are feuding. The tabloid conveniently forgot to add that Perry once went gaga over Markle in an interview with “ET”, saying, “I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts. The fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well”.

ORLANDO BLOOM’S VOICEOVER IN ‘THE PRINCE’

Now that we are talking about Orlando Bloom’s voice over in ‘The Prince’, we have to mention the series, ‘The Prince’. This HBO Max’s animated series revolves around the life of Prince George of Cambridge, who is the youngest heir to the British throne and talks about the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.

In this series, Orlando Bloom gives life to the character of Prince Harry. It was reportedly stated that the Brits were outraged with the way the royal family was depicted, that is, “egotistical tea drinkers”. Some even went on to criticize Orlando Bloom for agreeing to be a part of this series, keeping in mind that he is neighbours with Megan Markle and Prince Harry.

Have you seen ‘The Prince’ yet? Do you agree with the criticism that the series received?