Meghan Markle has been the object of the world’s scrutiny ever since she entered the British royal family. But Beyonce will have none of it and welcomes her with open arms.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has tolerated unwarranted criticism from not only the British media but also the British royal family ever since the relationship between her and Prince Harry became public. It took an immense amount of strength for her to finally stand up for herself. Consequently, Meghan Markle’s courage was applauded by none other than the Queen who wears courage on her sleeves: Beyonce.

HIGHLIGHTS

The beginning of something great between Beyonce and Meghan.

Meghan Markle receiving support from Beyonce.

THE START OF SOMETHING GREAT

The world has known that Meghan Markle is a huge fan of Beyonce. In fact, who isn’t? Idris Elba who served as a DJ at Meghan and Harry’s wedding revealed how Markle had included Beyonce in her wedding playlist.

A year later, in 2019, Beyonce reciprocated this admiration in her and JayZ’s acceptance speech for the BRIT Award for Best International Group. The duo stood in front of a portrait of Markle created by Tim O’Brien.

The occasion was more special as it was Black History Month and Markle had recently announced her royal pregnancy with Harry. Beyonce posted a loving message on Instagram while posing with the portrait of the biracial Duchess,

Megan Markle has won pop-queen Beyonce’s heart with her courage

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

MARKLE’S COURAGE INVITES APPLAUSE

It is safe to say that by now Beyonce and Meghan Markle had struck a respectful friendship. However, the two ladies had never met in person until July 2019. At this meet, Meghan and Harry had become new parents. Thus, JayZ had advised them to get some me-time as a couple, taking time off from parental duties once in a while.

The world does not know about the behind-the-scenes of Meghan and Beyonce’s friendship. But it is clear that the two remain close and that Beyonce was happy to see Meghan Markle’s courage every step of the way.

When the Oprah Winfrey interview, which shook the British royalty, aired, Beyonce did not delay in extending her support to her friend. She posted her friend’s photo on her website and wrote a few humbling words of gratitude and appreciation towards Markle,

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for her 'courage and leadership' following her interview with Oprah. 💛 pic.twitter.com/nDynRIx9Tg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2021

Meghan truly deserved this applause from Beyonce. Through her courage, Markle had survived character assassinations due to her personal history, discrimination because of her biracial identity and cold shoulders because of her being an ‘outsider’ among the royals.

If all of this was not enough evidence that Beyonce truly admires Markle, the pop icon also wished the Duchess on her birthday through her website. Beyonce’s website also featured an adorable photo of a baby Meghan Markle that will melt your heart.

What do you think of the dynamic between Beyonce and Meghan Markle? Comment below!