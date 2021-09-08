MCU’s Superman To Destroy Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel

Richard Madden is set to be in MCU’s version of Superman in the upcoming movie ‘Eternals’? Let’s find out more about Richard Madden’s character through its recent trailer!

Richard Madden, who starred in ‘Game of Thrones’, will play Ikaris in this year’s Marvel movie, ‘Eternals’. Despite being an essential character in the ‘Eternals’ comics, Ikaris remains one of the lesser-known characters of MCU. Madden has appeared in various Hollywood films. It includes ‘Cinderella’ and an Elton John biopic,’ Rocketman‘. His most famous role, though, was in the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’. Madden played Robb Stark for three seasons before being killed off.

‘Eternals’ gearing up for release

MCU’s Superman to overshadow Henry Cavill?

Richard Madden’s Marvel character explained

‘Eternals’ gearing up for release

‘Eternals’, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, will be the third Marvel film to release in 2021. The film will dive deep into the MCU’s history and introduce a race of immortals. The Eternals are a species of alien immortals created by the Celestials, also known as the Space Gods in Marvel Comics. They first got introduced in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘.

‘Eternals’ gearing up for release

The Eternals quietly coexist with the human people on Earth. They split and lived in different parts of the universe thousands of years ago. But the main group, led by Zuras, stayed on Earth. He created the hidden city of Olympia. Though this is the Eternals’ principal residence, it is not their sole residence on the planet. Polaria, the home of the Polar Eternals, a group that includes both Ikaris and Ajak, is another city of the Eternal. The film got delayed for a long time due to the coronavirus, but it is finally ready to release in November. The final ‘Eternals’ trailer got released in August and revealed much more.

MCU’s Superman to overshadow Henry Cavill?

According to the new teaser, the immortals did not intervene and assist the Avengers in fighting Thanos or other threats because of orders from their creators, the Celestials. The creators are massive cosmic beings who produced the Deviants as well. According to the Celestials, the Eternals may only intervene in human wars if Deviants are involved. The events of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ have now resulted in the Emergence, a new threat. As a result, it has prompted the Eternals to emerge from the shadows.

The new teaser for ‘Eternals’ introduces Richard Madden as Ikaris for the first time. He uses his powers against the Deviants that make him appear as MCU’s version of Superman. Ikaris can fly, battle with tremendous strength, has the power of durability, telepathy, teleportation, he can manipulate matter, create illusions, and shooting blasts of cosmic heat vision. All of these are typical Superman abilities. He is being called MCU’s version of Superman because of all these particular abilities. Though in the trailer, we only see him fly and shooting his eyebeams.

Richard Madden’s Marvel character explained

Ikaris was born 20,000 years ago. Many addressed him like a dove when he flew through the sky, guiding Noah’s Ark to the Mountains of Ararat. He married a human woman and bore a son, Icarus, who he knew would not share his immortality. The child was so eager to emulate his father’s ability to fly that he attempted to build artificial wings. His son died in a sad accident. To honour his son, he adopted his name, which is why he is now known as Ikaris.

In the comics, Ikaris is one of the Eternals’ most powerful members, capable of standing up to Thanos while also possessing. He also possesses other talents such as minor-level mental abilities such as psionics, telepathy, and telekinesis. Ikaris will also have a romance with Sersi, another Eternal. Ikaris’s background in Marvel Comics suggests that he will lead the fight against the Deviants. He will gather his allies to battle their most ancient enemies.

Apart from Richard Madden as Ikaris, ‘Eternals’ will include Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos. The movie will reunite Kit Harington and Richard Madden, who played Jon Snow and Robb Stark respectively in ‘Game of Thrones’.