MCU’s New Captain America Puts All Avengers To Shame

In ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, John Walker acquired great strength and agility from the super-soldier serum. Does this mean he is MCU’s more powerful Captain America?

The serum and radiation exposure helped make Steve Rogers the world’s first fully developed Super Soldier with maximal strength, stamina, agility, and potential. He could run at an insanely high speed and pick the heaviest object with the greatest of ease. Rogers could also face intense injuries with way more strength than any person. Apart from his physical abilities, Roger’s charisma and analytical skills were also considered at a level no human on Earth had. He used his strategic mind to tackle antagonists like Ultron, Dormammu, and Thanos. But Steve Rogers has been injured and killed before by a bullet, just like a normal human being.

Did you know John Walker is a former Captain of the U.S. Army’s 75th Rangers Regiment.

Is John Walker stronger than Steve Rogers?

Even though John Walker did not receive the super-soldier serum-like Steve Rogers, the former is considered stronger. On the other hand, John Walker received his powers from the Power Broker. He is a villain with an organisation that employed a scientist to create super-strong wrestlers. They would enhance their strength through a risky experiment. A debt was kept on the people who survived.

The MCU’s New Captain America Is STRONGER Than All Avengers

Just like Rogers, Walker underwent a treatment that gave him Super Soldier abilities. He tried establishing himself as a for-profit superhero. He held staged public fights where he frequently challenged Captain America.

The first fight between John Walker and Steve Rogers

One of the strongest pieces of evidence of John Walker being stronger than Steve Rogers was in Captain America #327 by Mark Gruenwald, Paul Neary, John Beatty, Diana Albers, and Ken Feduniewicz. It was their first fight. John Walker defeated Steve Rogers. Captain America was able to tackle Walker and throw him into a car. It left the car damaged and Walker furious. When Rogers was punching Walker, he felt like he was punching a brick wall. Captain America might be skilful in his ways, but John Walker clearly is stronger than him.

John Walker can lift several tons with absolute ease. On the other hand, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, could only handle a few thousand pounds. During a fight with Hawkeye in 1991’s Avengers West Coast #69, by Roy Thomas, Dann Thomas, and Paul Ryan, Walker stated that he could bench press ten tons. However, Steve Rogers can usually only top out around one. John Walker has also frequently proven that he can survive any form of injury, even the kind that could kill Captain America.

MCU’s new Captain America

In the first episode, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) turned the identity of Captain America over to the U.S. government. John Walker was the government’s first choice for donning the suit and replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America. Rogers is a young soldier who is inspired by Captain America’s heroism. Just like the comics, Walker had Lemar Hoskins, aka Battlestar (Bucky), as his partner.

In episode 4, Walker took some of the mysterious Power Broker’s super-soldier serum. Again inspired from the comic book stories. He helped Sam and Bucky find the Flag Smashers rebellion group. However, Walker lost the title when he murdered one of the Flag Smashers with the Captain America shield in front of Sam, Bucky and many other people. He did it because the group killed his friend, Lamar Hoskins (Cle Bennett).

Did you know, in the comics John Walker eventually became a member of the Avengers.

In the final episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, Walker tried to get revenge for his friend’s death. He built his own shield to fight the Flag Smashers rebellion group. During the fight, Walker was forced to choose between saving a falling truck of senators from the Global Repatriation Council or stopping Flag Smashers leader Karli Morgenthau. He ended up saving the group of people and letting Karli escape. He works with Bucky to track down Karli.

In the scene, we see Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) hand over a new suit and shield to John Walker. The suit looks similar to that of Captain America but is in black. Valentina tells him that the world is about to get weird, and it would not need Captain America. It will need a U.S. Agent.

Why did Valentina say that? Tell us if you think she is creating her own group of Avengers in the comment section!