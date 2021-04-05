MCU’s First Visit To Wakanda In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier After Endgame

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is surprising us more than we ever expected – now after Zemo, we might head to Wakanda for further surprises.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Episode 3 told us one thing for sure, never go by the innocent looks in Marvel movies. We all thought Zemo was an innocent family guy when he told his story to Black Panther in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ final moments. But guess we all were wrong. Wait till you meet the Richie-rich in Episode 3 if you haven’t watched it already. However, a bigger surprise than Zemo’s private jet waits for you in the latest episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which can lead us all back to Wakanda.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Episode 3 welcomes Wakandans with some fireworks – what lies ahead?

Wakanda ahead for Zemo and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Spoiler Warning! The article is filled with TFTWS spoilers. Please catch up with all the episodes on Disney+ first.

Zemo is back in the game with ‘TFTWS’ latest episode.

Episode two of ‘TFTWS’ left us hanging on the cliff-hanger that teased Zemo’s return. Now Episode 3’s end has teased the journey to Wakanda with Falcon, Winter Soldier, and Zemo.

Episode 3 titled ‘The Power Broker’ took no time in getting Zemo out of Jail. While Bucky was telling Sam a totally innocent hypothetical Jailbreak scenario, Zemo was surprisingly out and in front of Sam.

Zemo leads ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ to Wakanda.

Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) instantly proved his worth by leading us to the Super Soldier serum in Madripoor. He also became the definition of how to use a character to its full potential, compared to what Marvel wasted him for in Civil War. The vibes around the trio of Bucky, Sam, and Zemo were so trippy that it was hard to take eyes off them.

However, despite the leads, Zemo could give them, Sam was not on the same page with Bucky over Zemo’s jailbreak. He warned Bucky that Zemo is not the man you let free. Zemo composed the entire Civil War. He killed many innocent people. Zemo killed King T’Chaka and framed Bucky for it. Sam (Anthony Mackie) warned Bucky that Wakanda won’t take it well.

Guess what? Wakanda, at last, brought the party to ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Episode 3 for Zemo. We can only imagine the fireworks awaiting us in the next episode.

Wakanda ahead for Zemo and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

At the end of Episode 3 of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, we saw that Wakanda has arrived to get Zemo. It was something no one expected. No theories, no speculation, no leaks forecasted the involvement of Black Panther’s people.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ head to Wakanda next week with Zemo trying to negotiate his way out.

It was the White Wolf, aka Bucky Barns, aka the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), who sensed the presence of his former hosts from Wakanda. As he went searching and following the leads left behind intentionally, he was confronted by Ayo (Florence Kasumba).

Ayo is the fierce and bad a** Dora Milaje lady who told Black Widow in Civil War – “Move, or you will be moved”.

She breathes only one sentence on Bucky’s first glimpse – “I’m here for Zemo”.

Ayo isn’t the woman you send for negotiation. Considering that fact, Bucky has very limited choices. This makes us wonder what’s ahead for the show.

Is ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ going to take us to Wakanda with Zemo in future episodes? Will the Wakandans let Zemo finish what he started first, and then take him into custody? Or will they let him loose after he proves to be the savior? Neither the Wakandans are the ones who like to tolerate such a thing, nor Zemo is the kind who will give in so easily. We are definitely in for some fireworks. What are your thoughts on it? Comment below.