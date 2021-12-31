MCU’s Spider-Man To Team-Up With Sinister Six

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reintroduces some of Spider-man’s most memorable foes. Is a ‘Sinister Six’ film still possible after ‘No Way Home’? Keep reading to find out.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the most anticipated Marvel film since ‘Avengers: Endgame’, was released in theatres throughout the world on 16 December. When the film’s first teaser was released in early September, it shattered the record for the most-viewed movie trailer in 24 hours, surpassing ‘Endgame’s’ previous record of 355.5 million views across all online platforms on its first day. In many respects, ‘No Way Home’ is Spider-man’s own Endgame crossover, bringing together characters from nearly two decades of live-action ‘Spider-Man’ films for the culmination of Tom Holland‘s (first?) trilogy as Marvel’s most popular superhero.

Previous villains such as Doc Ock and Green Goblin have made successful MCU debuts, and whispers of a second ‘Sinister Six’ film have been circulating since before ‘No Way Home’ even aired. The villains’ triumphant return to their own realities, helped by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, complicates the possibility of a ‘Sinister Six’ film.

‘The Sinister Six’ are a legendary gang of Spider-Man supervillains. The Sinister Six are Vulture, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Mysterio, and Dr. Octopus, the group’s founder, who originally appeared in the 1964 comic Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1. The Lizard, Venom, and Morbius were among the group’s later incarnations. After the disappointing performance of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and Sony’s contract with Marvel to incorporate Peter Parker into the MCU, work on a Sinister Six film began in 2013 but was eventually scrapped. The prospect of a Sinister Six film appeared strong after ‘No Way Home’ brought most of these villains into the MCU.

The ending of ‘No Way Home’ casts doubt on the possibility of a ‘Sinister Six’ film. With Mysterio dead — for the time being, at least — and a big section of the Sinister Six transported back to their respective timelines after being cured, it’s probable that some of the nefarious group’s legendary members won’t return for a Sinister Six film. However, with the imminent releases of Kraven the Hunter and Morbius, as well as Eddie Brock’s cameo in the ‘No Way Home’ mid-credits sequence, the MCU may be gearing up for a Sinister Six feature with some new characters.

Of course, a ‘Sinister Six’ film might bring back familiar characters like Doc Ock and the Green Goblin. When it comes to tinkering with the timeline, the Multiverse opens up a world of possibilities, so their return isn’t out of the question; however, the return of No Way Home’s villains would make Peter’s ultimate sacrifice pointless, cheapening everything he went through in order to give these five villains a chance at redemption. It would be a disservice to all concerned if the villains were given redemption — at the cost of Aunt May’s life — and it would be a disservice to all involved if it was undone for a Sinister Six film. Recasting these villains for the MCU’s universe would be nearly difficult due to the great return of Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina.

