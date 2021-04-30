MCU: Kevin Feige Has Made Zack Snyder An Irresistible Offer

What could be cooking between Marvel Boss Kevin Feige and DCEU visionary Zack Snyder after the success of ‘Snyder Cut’ – a darker Marvel phase?

Zack Snyder must be the happiest person in all of Hollywood currently. His vision of ‘Justice League’ has finally reached the DC fans, and furthermore, the fans are drooling over it. The 4-year long battle to bring ‘Snyder Cut’ of ‘Justice League’ to life was totally worth it. However, it seems like there are now bigger and better ventures waiting for Snyder in the superhero genres. Rumours are suggesting that Zack Snyder has been approached by the Marvel boss Kevin Feige for a possible collaboration for the MCU project. What might be cooking? A DC-style darker MCU Phase?

Zack Snyder has revealed the truth behind reports of his collaboration with Kevin Feige to work for the MCU project.

Highlights —

Despite the groundbreaking response to Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, WB is interested in shutting off the “SnyderVerse”. Before the disaster of the ‘Justice League’ (2017), the plans for DCEU were a bit different.

‘Justice League’ was supposed to be followed by Justice League 2&3, with a “Knightmare” storyline, one ‘The Batman’ movie for Affleck’s Batman, a Cyborg movie, a Flash movie, and a possible Superman movie. All of these were to be part of Zack Snyder’s vision (SnyderVerse) for DCEU.

But now, WB has cancelled the plans for “SnyderVerse” and has rebooted the DCEU to some extent. Underplaying the huge response to ‘Snyder Cut’ after its release on HBO Max, Ann Sarnoff, the CEO of WB, has rejected all speculations regarding the future of DCEU.

Zack Snyder is extremely interested in working for Marvel – there’s something already cooking between Snyder and Feige.

In an interview with “Variety”, when asked about what’s her response to “Restore the SnyderVerse moment”, she denied any possibility of it turning into a reality.

She said, “I appreciate that they (fans) love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC”. She continued by clarifying that Snyder’s vision comes to an end with this special cut. She said, “With that comes the completion of his trilogy”.

Considering that WB is no more interested in working with Snyder, there are speculations that Kevin Feige might be interested in collaborating with the director for Marvel projects.

Snyder denies any discussion with Feige

While there are rumours regarding the possible collaboration between Kevin Feige and Zack Snyder for a Marvel project, Snyder has denied it.

During a chat with MTV News, Snyder was asked if he has any relation or talks going on with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. To this Snyder replied, “I’ve never met him”.

While this partially shuts the rumours, it doesn’t mean there’s no such talk happening or no such future possibility.

However, Snyder went on praising Feige and Marvel for the incredible work.

Zack Said: “Incredible work he’s done, insanely beautiful, and they’ve run the gamut, let’s be honest. They’ve put their toes in every possible genre. They’ve played with their characters in, now I think, even more, experimental ways, they’re secure enough to then (explore). They’re not playing defence anymore, which I think is pretty awesome.”

Snyder is interested in working for Marvel

In the same interview, when Snyder was asked if Marvel boss Kevin Feige calls him to do the MCU version of Wolverine, for which fans are desperately waiting, would he take the call?

Snyder replied, “From your lips to God’s ears”.

This establishes that even though there are no official discussions currently, Snyder will be extremely interested in joining team Marvel.

In one of the earlier interviews also, Snyder has expressed his interest in bringing ‘Daredevil’ to MCU if ever given a chance.

When “ComicBook” asked which Marvel character would he be interested in working upon for MCU, he replied, “Daredevil”.

He said, “I would choose Elektra Lives again. Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it’s really cool and weird … it’s just cool, and beautiful. That’s what I would do. No one cares, but that’s what I would do”.

Among all the other MCU and Marvel characters, ‘Daredevil’ naturally fits Snyder’s dark storytelling tone. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Marvel boss Kevin Feige calls Snyder to work on ‘Daredevil’ or ‘Wolverine’ for MCU. What are your thoughts on it? Comment below.