MCU Finalizes New Avengers Team: Here’s All You Need To Know

With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ came a question, who will we see in the new Avengers team?

Ever since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was released, there has been a lot of speculation going on about phase 4 of MCU and the new faces that might join the Avengers. Well, it looks like MCU has a full-proof plan about how things will go in phase 4 and who will be on the frontline, leading the team. From this only one conclusion can be drawn, the future of Marvel is hopeful and also very exciting.

Well, it looks like there has been a slight delay with the production of a few movies under MCU. It was first said that Phase 4 will begin with the release of ‘Black Widow’. However, Disney announced that the release has been moved to July 2021. After, ‘Black Widow’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ was supposed to be the second major release. With the shift in the release of ‘Black Widow’, a delay in the production of other movies was expected.

MCU’s new ‘Avengers’ team is all set; here’s all you need to know

In fact, “Deadline” even explained the timeline of the release of the MCU movies. “‘Black Widow‘s’ shift kicks Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ from Feb. 12, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021; and moves ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ from May 7, 2021, to July 9, 2021 (a post-Independence Day release date that Disney had already reserved for an untitled feature). Trickling up into ‘Eternals’ Feb. 12, 2021 spot is 20th Century Studios’ ‘The King’s Man’ which jumps up from its Feb. 26, 2021 release date.”

Now we can only hope that there is no further delay in the release of ‘Black Widow’.

Who all will be there in the new Avengers team?

According to “We Got This Covered”, Captain America will be in the front of the Avengers Team, and Spider-Man, War Machine, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova’s Black Widow, Doctor Strange and also, Shuri’s Black Panther and Wolverine, will be there running the team. Not just this, Logan is all set to be in the team by the fifth part of Avengers.

Talking about Deadpool and Blade, they both will too eventually become a part of the Avengers, but we might have to wait a bit for that to happen.

Are you as hopeful as we are for MCU’s future? Let us know in the comments below.