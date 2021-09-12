An MCU And DCEU Merger! Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Set To Start Their Own Cop-Verse

Fans have spent decades longing for the impossible to become possible – a crossover between MCU and DCEU. Is it really happening?

Watch the official trailer of ‘Dune’

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Highlights —

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista together in films

Dave Bautista proposes buddy cop film to Jason Momoa

MCU and DCEU stars to star in new cop film – Everything we know

Though not an MCU and DCEU crossover, what if we tell you that there are two MCU and DCEU stars who are planning to embark on their very own cinematic journey! Sounds unbelievable, right? Read on to know more.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista together in films

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are two of the most notable stars known for their signature roles as Aquaman and Drax in the DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe, respectively.

MCU and DCEU collision

The pair can be seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Dune’ adaptation, which is touted to be a wild theatrical experience. ‘Dune’ is set to hit the theatres on 22 October 2021. Directed by Denise Villeneuve, the film features a stellar cast including Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar Isaac, and Timothée Chalamet in the lead role.

Related: Aquaman Jason Momoa Confessed He Was A Stalker

Being superstars in their own right, sharing a mutual adoration for each other’s work, it was only a matter of time before Momoa and Bautista finally found themselves working together in the second season of Apple TV+ series ‘See’. The great onscreen chemistry between the two actors only made the fans more curious about their relationship behind the scenes.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista together on and off-screen

Dave Bautista proposes buddy cop film to Jason Momoa

Dave Bautista and Jason together in a cop film! But who proposed to whom? Let’s find out!

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

It all started with a tweet by Bautista pitching his idea to his fans – “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go … Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait”. Fans went gaga over his tweet. This was followed by an amicable text from Bautista to Momoa, suggesting that the duo should star in this film together. Jason Momoa finally spilt the beans on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ in August.

Watch Jason Momoa on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Video Credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

“He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it”, exclaimed Momoa.

Momoa jokingly added, “It sells itself, bro. Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics”.

Related: Zack Snyder Had A Darker Aquaman Planned Than You Can Imagine

The feelings were mutual. Bautista had been wanting to work with Momoa for a long time now. Bautista told “Variety”, “I had been wanting to work with Momoa for years. We just really gel”.

Video Credits: Movie Coverage

Watch the ‘See’ Season 2 trailer

MCU and DCEU stars to star in new cop film – Everything we know

From then and now, the duo is already in the midst of developing the project. Recalling their brief conversation, Momoa told “Entertainment Weekly”, “I was like, ‘Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I’m in.’ And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval”.

As for ‘Deadpool’ director David Leitch, so far there have been no comments from his side. But the film is definitely happening. Momoa confirmed in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, “It’s amazing — you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something. And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening”.

Video Credits: The Jonathan Ross Show

Watch former wrestler Dave Bautista in conversation with Jonathan Ross

We still do not have a date of release or a confirmation on the rest of the cast and crew. Earlier Bautista was seen performing in the same genre in films like ‘Stuber’ with Kumail Nanjiani and ‘My Spy’ with Chloe Coleman. Can we expect to see more faces from the MCU and DCEU in this ‘Lethal Weapon’ style buddy cop film? Tell us in the comments below!