Mayim Bialik Is Envious Of Her Big Bang Theory Co-Star Kaley Cuoco

After Kaley Cuoco got a voiceover role in Harley Quinn, Mayim Bialik desperately wants a superhero role.

Mayim Bialik is hugely popular for her role as Amy Fowler in the CBS sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. But she craves to play a cool comic superheroine in a movie.

Fans feel that the reason behind her desire is Kaley Cuoco. Cuoco recently did a voiceover for Harley Quinn, the famous DC character, and managed to gain accolades from superhero fan groups as well. Bialik wants the success of the scale and kind that Cuoco enjoys. The other side of the media says Mayim Bialik is really interested in doing superhero stuff and her decision is independent of what Cuoco is doing with her life. Bialik herself confessed that she even auditioned to grab such a role but could not get the part.

Mayim told “Business Insider” that she always desired to grab a role in a superhero movie and even auditioned for a teacher role in a Spider-man movie. She did not mention which Spider-Man movie she auditioned for. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress told the outlet that she tried really hard to get the role and is hopeful of fulfilling her dream one day. Bialik is currently playing the lead role in Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat‘.

PEOPLE SEE A SUPERHERO IN MAYIM BIALIK

Envious of Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn, Mayim Bialik desires to play a comedy superhero

Adding further, Mayim told the tabloid that she is past the fictitious characters but still wishes she gets a place in the superhero universe. She acknowledged herself as a big DC and Marvel fan, though DC held a special place in her heart for being in the Warner Bros. family. The actress’s both super hit sitcoms, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Call Me Kat’ are produced by Warner Bros. TV.

MAYIM BIALIK WANTS TO PLAY THIS CHARACTER IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Bialik was questioned by the interviewer if she would also like to voice in a superhero movie. Her co-stars Melissa Rauch and Kaley Cuoco did the voiceover in the animated versions of Harley Quinn. Mayim laughed and confessed that her voice would only suit a later-in-life episode. The actress is hopeful that she might be accepted by her fans as a superhero because several people have told her that they see a superhero in her.

The actress boasted that she is very athletic and hence, will achieve her dreams one day. On a lighter note, Mayim said she is absolutely OK being a superhero at her home. A superhero who wears pyjamas and cleans the toilet. Ending the interview delightfully, she admitted to being content as long as her kids consider her a good cook.

