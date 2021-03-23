Spoiler Alert! Maya And Anna To Part Ways In Pen 15 Season 2 Part 2

The ‘PEN15’ duo will be back with the second part of season 2 sooner than you think!

Hulu‘s coming of age high school series ‘PEN15‘ was created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The two creators of the show are best friends in real life and had the idea for the show when they looked back on their awkward and cringe-worthy formative years in high school. So, for the sake of the show, the two 31-year-olds contorted themselves back into their teenage shape to deliver a heartwarming comedy that actually also is a really good social commentary on being unpopular in high school. The show made its debut in early 2019 and has released an entire first season and the first half of a 14 episode second season with the second half waiting to release.

The show may serve as a great nostalgic treat if you were around for the Y2K aesthetic era. In its half-hour episodes, the show takes us back to the social hierarchies of high school: the uncool table in the lunch hall, mean girls and their snarky laughs, distasteful pranks, and much more. However, the show is not all silly jokes and nostalgia porn.

Over the course of a few episodes, the show gets smarter and we dive deeper into Maya and Anna’s social dilemmas.

What is ‘PEN15’ about?

‘PEN15′ is Hulu’s cringe comedy show created by 31-year-old real-life best friends Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as a fictional re-imagining of their imperfect and awkward selves in high school. The show covers all the drama and banter that goes on through the eyes of the two thirteen-year-olds in the hormone-flooded institution we call high schools. “Let’s make a pact: let’s do, like, everything together“, quotes 13-year-old Maya to her best friend Anna, who she also compares to a glitter pen in a sea of ballpoint pens. Their friendship really forms the heart of the show.

Maya and Anna to separate on ‘PEN15’ Season 2 Part 2

What has happened so far on the show in season 2?

The Pen15 second season opens up with the duo creating drama at Sam’s pool party and getting slut-shamed by his girlfriend Becca. Over the next episodes, Maya attempts to cope with her parent’s ongoing divorce by getting into wrestling and even witchcraft. The most important arc of part 1 of season 2 was the sleepover at Maura’s place that the duo goes to. Maura was Maya and Anna’s new friend at school. The sleepover marks the beginning of the ongoing feud between Maya and Anna. Maya also observes her first period in Maura’s bathroom and the other girls try to comfort her and are sympathetic towards her.

Will Maya and Anna get back together in the future?

The duo gets a bit distant from each other in part 1 of the second season due to some rifts and also some drama. However, it’s not clear as to if they have completely unfriended each other. Things worsen as Maya gets a boyfriend (Gabe) and joins the theatre, further alienating Anna. However, in the 17th and final episode of part 1, we also saw the two putting their feud aside and helping each other memorize lines from the theatre. Does that mean that the duo is back together? Only time will tell!

Hulu’s quirky high school cringe comedy will be back with part 2 of its second season in the near future. The 7 episodes in question will settle some important matters in the show such as the difficult place Anna and Maya’s relationship is in at the moment. Are you looking forward to the second part of the show? Let us know in the comments section below.