Matt Damon’s Biggest Career Failure Is Because Of A DC Role

Matt Damon auditioned for a coveted role from the DC comics but was unsuccessful in grabbing it both times.

Matt Damon has enjoyed a marvellous career. Perhaps, the only thing missing from his filmography are credits for a superhero film. As it turns out, Matt Damon was turned down twice for a coveted role in Batman films.

THE EVER-EVASIVE ROLE

From Martin Scorsese to Steven Spielberg, Matt Damon has worked with almost every big name in Hollywood. The actor has constantly taken up diverse roles and ensured that he never reaches stagnancy as an artist. Be it acting, producing or writing, the 50-year-old versatile actor is adept in all trades and yet has remained grounded.

However, such a successful career does not unfold without a few misses. As revealed by Matt Damon, he has unsuccessfully tried twice to bag the role of Robin in Batman movies.

The first rejection Matt Damon faced as Robin was for Tim Burton’s 1989 film ‘Batman’ starring Michael Keaton who is now set to reprise his role. Yes, we know there is no Robin character in Burton’s ‘Batman’. However, Robin was included in the initial stages of the film but ultimately ended up getting dropped.

Matt Damon auditioned for this role-to-be-removed role by flying to New York in the late 80s when he “would have been 16 or 17”. The process was so “secretive” that the actor was made to perform a scene from another film. The teenage Damon was not even accompanied by a supporting Batman during the audition.

Fast forward to 1993, Matt Damon was once again eyeing the role of Robin, this time for the movie ‘Batman Forever’. The actor even made it to the screen test but his attempts were a lost cause from the beginning.

Matt Damon rejections for a superhero role

The role of Robin had already gone to Chris O’Donnell but the studio was trying to bargain with O’Donnell as “they were haggling over money”. As per Damon, the studio was showing its muscle and “flexing” by trying out other actors, including himself.

Despite being aware of this situation at that time, Matt Damon still tried out for a role in the Batman film as actors do when they are young. He explained his decision,

“I remember at that stage in my career, you would go in and read, even if you knew you weren’t going to get the part”.

THE EASY FILMS

Thankfully, the aforementioned letdowns have been inconsequential for Matt Damon, who has only soared to greater heights decade after decade. He even got a solid and hilarious cameo to play fake Loki in ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ and shall reprise his role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ as well.

In brief, we can now say, Matt Damon does not need superhero films anymore but they need him. The actor has stopped coveting roles in superhero films, be it Batman or any other. In fact, he has grown quite cynical about superhero blockbusters.

This was disclosed in his conversation with ‘The Sunday Times’. The actor mentioned how the films which display the “rise of the superhero” are “easy” projects since they have no “cultural confusion”.

Consequently, as per him, such films can easily travel around the world and make money for big studios without being cinematically revelatory. The actor also expressed his disdain for the films’ commitments to a formula:

“You know who the good person is, who the bad person is. They fight three times and the good person wins twice”.

To Matt Damon’s credit, that’s pretty much how you can sum up the superhero genre. It also seems like Matt Damon is echoing the views of his former director Martin Scorsese, who is also vociferous against superhero films.

Nevertheless, the ‘Stillwater’ actor is set to star in Ridley Scott’s big-budgeted ‘The Last Duel’ which he co-wrote with his best friend Ben Affleck, who, unlike Matt Damon, was able to secure a role in a Batman film. But Matt Damon probably doesn’t care much for it, anyway.

Do you believe Matt Damon would have been able to nail the role of Robin in a Batman film? Comment below!