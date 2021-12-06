Matt Damon Literally Loses His Cool During An Interview

It is now clear that Matt Damon can’t handle the spice. In his recent stint at the Youtube series ‘Hot Ones’, he bowed down to the hottest sauce and proved that he is a softy inside.

Matt Damon used different tactics to promote his film ‘Stillwater’. He didn’t want to give stereotypical interviews where he has to praise himself. He took an unconventional path to popularise his upcoming film. But in the not-so-typical interview, he became a joke on social media.

Damon came face to face with the toughest host Sean Evans, who famously interviews celebs on ‘First We Feast’, a YouTube series. The show is famous for its unconventional take on interviews. Here the celebrities are required to answer some really strange questions amidst the bites of progressively spicier chicken wings.

Damon’s interview series was titled “Matt Damon Sweats From His Scalp While Eating Spicy Wings”. The title itself proves that Damon couldn’t handle the spice as he landed himself in the hot sauce. The actor discussed his career in Hollywood and professed his love for Bill Burr. He also went on to discuss his showdown with Phil Jackson at the 2008 NBA Finals. The video description mentions all the things he discussed and what happened to him.

In the midst of some good questions, Damon was challenged to show his calibre in ingesting some hot chicken wings whose spice levels range from a Scoville level of 1,800 to more than two million units.

Damon was visibly moved by eating the wings. We can see him sweating and turning red all over the place. The famous interview has garnered over 1.5 million views and trended at No. 11 on YouTube’s trending list in the coming days after the video came out.

Matt Damon had a tough time giving the interview as he literally lost his cool. Let us know if you have seen the video we are talking about and if your answer is yes, do let us know about your favourite personality to appear on ‘Hot Ones’.