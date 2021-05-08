Here’s Marvel’s Reply To DC’s The Suicide Squad

Did you know that there is a Marvel’s version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ which is performing better than the DC version?

The story of DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ follows the recruitment of a bunch of criminals to execute dangerous missions and save the whole world from a powerful threat in exchange for reduced sentences. Everyone knows that Marvel and DC have been giving neck-to-neck competition to each other for decades. The battle has now been waged in movies and there seems no end to it. What if we tell you there is Marvel’s version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ too? Isn’t it thrilling? Which is better the Suicide Squad – Marvel or DC’s? Are there any similarities? Come, let’s find out.

Highlights —

Similarities between Marvel’s version and DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

How is Marvel’s version better?

MCU’s answer to DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Similarities between Marvel’s version and DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Marvels’ ‘Thunderbolts’ is an excellent example of comic companies borrowing ideas from each other. Initially, the Thunderbolts were the masters of evil in disguise, who wanted to take down the world of superheroes from the inside.

Over time, when they became more adored than feared, they started viewing themselves as super-villains who had been redeemed and wanted to do the right thing, rather than viewing themselves as villains who were playing a part in an evil plot. This is proved by the fact that when Zemo betrayed them, they turned on their leader.

Video Credits: Top 10 Nerd

Though the Thunderbolts began their lives as villains disguising themselves as heroes, they eventually morphed into a team of super-villains who wanted to redeem themselves. This is when they became akin to a counterpart to DC’s ‘Suicide Squad’. Though there are many similarities in DC’s and MCU’s Suicide Squads, the latter seems to live up to the name. Keep reading to know why.

Related: 5 Most Underrated Faces In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

How is Marvel’s version better?

The biggest flaw in DC’s version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ was that most of the squad survived to enjoy their privileges. On the contrary, in Marvel’s version, half of the team died proving how much of a suicide mission it really was.

Here’s Marvel’s answer to DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

The creative team at Marvel sprinkled excellent parallels to DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ while making it entirely a unique story. Addressing and correcting the flaw of the DC version gave Marvel an upper hand.

MCU’s answer to DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Bringing in the ‘Thunderbolts’ on the screens gave Marvel something that DC had. However, Marvel’s version quickly took the center stage compared to its counterpart. One thing that needs to be clear is that there is no feud between DC and Marvel Studios as is in the fan community. Everything is about healthy competition and Marvel just seems to perform better.

However, we will get to revel once again in the chaos of DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ later this year when the sequel arrives in theatres on August 6, and find out whether DC has aced its game and outstepped Marvel.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

The key to building a successful cinematic universe is learning from past mistakes and correcting them. Given that James Gunn is directing the sequel of DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, we can hope that there will be no mistakes. Which version do you think is better – DC’s or Marvel’s Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments below.