Marvel’s Rumoured Daredevil Disney+ Revival: 5 Interesting Fan Theories

Fans are avidly guessing and theorising as reports of Marvel returning ‘Daredevil’ on Disney+ with a soft reboot circulate.

The prospective appearances of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men have been the most popular theories circulating online about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The return of Charlie Cox as ‘Daredevil’, on the other hand, has been a significant rumour. As the December 17th release date approaches, the buzz has been building, but fresh unsubstantiated allegations have fuelled speculation about the ‘Man Without Fear’s’ solo future.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Daredevil’s Moon Knight will pave the way for a potential R-rating

What effects did Thanos’ Snap and Blip have on the characters from ‘Daredevil’?

‘Daredevil’ Season 4 post-credits will be announced by Marvel

It appears that Marvel Studios is considering giving the superhero a solo movie once more, possibly on Disney+. If all of the other rumours and theories are correct, the Netflix universe might get a soft reboot. This is fantastic news for fans of the character and his original program because it means Marvel Studios won’t scrap all the creative team did with him on the competing streaming service.

‘Daredevil’s Moon Knight will pave the way for a potential R-rating

Daredevil Moon Knight for a potential R-rating

According to common belief, Marvel Studios is finally preparing to launch an R-rated sub-franchise. With Deadpool and now Moon Knight, the stage is set for even more blood and gore-filled storey arcs. The movie makes a lot of sense from a strategic standpoint. Moon Knight is a wicked and violent superhero. If Marvel is successful, it will demonstrate that MCU fans love gritty, grounded superhero storylines. ‘Daredevil’, as shown on Netflix’s ‘Defenders-Verse’, is a hero who is as grounded as they come. Who knows if Marvel will consider reviving Jon Bernthal’s Punisher after ‘Daredevil’ Season 4?

Related: Charlie Cox Confirmed To Return In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

What effects did Thanos’ Snap and Blip have on the characters from ‘Daredevil’?

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

One question that every ‘Daredevil’ and Marvel fan has is how the Thanos Snap impacted the Defenders-Verse. And, assuming it did, how did ‘Daredevil’s situation change as a result of the Blip’s decision to bring them back 5 years later? The Snap and the Blip may have had a significant impact on Foggy, Karen, and a number of other characters. ‘Daredevil’ is a live-action show that takes place in the present. As a result, the third season took place prior to the year 2018. That puts it before Thanos’ Snap, which wiped out half of the cosmos. ‘Daredevil’ Season 4 may provide answers to some important questions.

We’ll get a ‘Daredevil’ movie instead of season 4

Video Credits: ThunderGod

It’s possible that this is going to be a bumpy ride. The last time Marvel attempted to make a ‘Daredevil’ film, it resulted in the disaster that starred Ben Affleck as the eponymous hero in 2003. However, there is one point to consider for new age aficionados. The stains from the 2003 film no longer bind ‘Daredevil’. The hero has become a well-known and well-respected vigilante deserving of praise, thanks to Netflix. There’s also the issue that the alleged sheet leak featuring the project’s character list never said if it was intended to be a series in the first place. Marvel would be thrilled to see a Disney+ MCU film.

Related: Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight Is Going To Be More Brutal Than Batman

Season 4 of ‘Daredevil’ will premiere after he appears as a supporting character in ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Echo’

Fans are speculating that Matt Murdock will appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. However, we are overlooking some vital elements that are right in front of our eyes. Kingpin is said to be played by Vincent D’Onofrio in ‘Echo’. If rumours are to be believed, ‘She-Hulk’ will also contain courtroom drama. In the Netflix series ‘Daredevil’, D’Onofrio portrayed the Kingpin. ‘She-Hulk’ is also rumoured to be giving Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a lot of screen time. This might be seen as a prequel to ‘Daredevil’ Season 4.

‘Daredevil’ Season 4 post-credits will be announced by Marvel

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

The Disney+ Day is, for the most part, a complete failure. Marvel may be keeping the majority of its cards close to its chest. Perhaps Disney prefers that Marvel projects be revealed in stages. ‘Daredevil’ Season 4 was never officially announced at Disney+ Day. That could be because in ‘No Way Home’s’ post-credits sequence, Matt Murdock will be seen donning his mask. That way, viewers will be left guessing whether it will be a movie or a Disney+ show until the very end.