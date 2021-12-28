Marvel World Prepared To Replace Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has captured the imagination of a worldwide audience through her role as the superhero Captain Marvel. But in a recent development, Brie was replaced in the Marvel animated series ‘What If…?’ Is Brie Larson getting fired from the MCU?

In the absence of Captain America and Iron Man, Captain Marvel became a sort-of leader of the Marvel cinematic superheroes. It was obvious as not only is Captain Marvel among the most powerful superheroes, but she is also played by Brie Larson, an Oscar-winning actress. But, recently, the MCU fans received the shock of a lifetime when they saw that Brie was being replaced by another actor in ‘What if…?’, a Marvel animated series. The series focuses on the scenarios of if things had gone a little differently in the Marvel cinematic world. In the animated series, the characters are designed based on their real-life counterparts. But when it came to playing Captain Marvel, the fans did not see Brie, they saw Alexandra Daniels playing Captain Marvel! Does it mean that Brie Larson is out?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Brie Larson’s replacement in Marvel world

Brie Larson end as Captain Marvel

There have been quite a lot of rumours about Brie being shown the exit door from the MCU. However, most of the reports have turned out to be fake. The first ‘Captain Marvel’ film didn’t perform as expected on the box office or even at the critical scale. There were many who said that it was perhaps among the weakest MCU films to date. Well, this was not very good for the prospect of Brie Larson playing a long inning with the MCU. Despite all the rumours, there have been no certain reports that can be believed that indicates that Brie is, in fact, out of the MCU.

Brie Larson left out in Marvel’s animated series

Brie Larson replacement in Marvel world

In the animated series ‘What If…’, all MCU stars make their return as their animated counterparts. For example, Michael B. Jordan returns as Killmonger, Robert Downey Jr. appears as Iron Man and Tom Hiddleston is Loki. Then why would Marvel go a few steps ahead and cast a different actress to play Captain Marvel? Well, that question isn’t so simple, and nobody has an explanation yet. But one thing that is certain is that Brie is going nowhere, at least if we talk about the near future. In 2023, she will return to play Captain Marvel in the film ‘The Marvels’. It’s going to be a major Marvel film and will furthermore establish the fourth phase of MCU which is currently being built.

Brie Larson’s end as Captain Marvel

Hence, Brie Larson’s fans can take a sigh of relief knowing that she is still Captain Marvel. But the question remains, who is Alexandra Daniels? Well, she is an actress, writer and producer who is starting to make a mark in the industry. She has appeared in ‘Mothers and Daughters’ and ‘Salem’ until now, apart from ‘What if…?’ We haven’t heard a lot from her and hence, we are totally unaware of her involvement in the MCU at this point. Let’s wait and watch. But it’s for certain that Brie Larson is just starting her MCU journey and there is more of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel that is arriving in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress is all set to return in 2023 with the Captain Marvel sequel film ‘The Marvels’. Apart from this, she is also busy with her three back-to-back TV shows that will debut on different streaming platforms.



