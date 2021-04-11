Revealed: This Is Why Marvel Sent Benedict Cumberbatch To Spy On Tom Holland

Why did Benedict Cumberbatch ignore Spider-Man actor Tom Holland? Here is everything you should know about the incident!

Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange’ and Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ did not share much on-screen space. Despite that, Marvel fans loved the camaraderie they shared in press interviews before the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It was evident that both the actors shared a bond. But does that mean Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch are friends in real life? Especially after that incident?

Did Benedict once ignore Tom Holland?

In an interview with People Now, Benedict recalled the time he unknowingly ignored Tom Holland. While shooting for the fourth season of ‘Sherlock’, he met Tom Holland.

“I was filming Sherlock on a bridge. And I was running, and I heard this guy going, ‘Benedict, Benedict!’ And I thought, ‘Oh it is a fan, I am just going to keep walking back to my start mark”,

revealed Cumberbatch. Later, he found out that the fan was Holland, who was on his way from the London premiere of ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

“And he was like, ‘Benedict, it is Tom! And I was like, ‘Tom?’ And it was him, coming home in an Uber from the Civil War premiere.”

Are Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch friends in real life?

Before the release of ‘Avenger: Endgame’, we saw Holland and Cumberbatch give various press interviews together. Everyone knows how Tom Holland tends to drop spoilers from the movies. But Cumberbatch was with him all the time to make sure that did not happen.

During a press tour for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Holland was asked if Spider-Man would become an Avenger after Endgame. Spider-Man and Doctor Strange were wiped out by Thanos’ snap at the end of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Holland was about to answer the question but was interrupted by Cumberbatch. Instead, he said that it was fun to work with Holland. He mentioned that it was nice to be on set with friends. It was a good time.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch friends in real life

The directors of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Joe and Anthony Russo, ensured that he did not get to read the script of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. He only got his lines. He had no clue who he was acting opposite. They would also explain the scene in vague terms. The directors were impressed with Cumberbatch’s ability to keep a check on Holland, who tends to overshare details in interviews. They felt that he is the nicest chap in the world and someone you could not be upset with for too long. They joked that it was hard work to monitor Holland considering how quick he was at revealing spoilers.

Cumberbatch to mentor Tom Holland

Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ sequel. The movie will be directed by Jon Watts and star Tom Holland. It will include Doctor Strange in a mentor role. The role will be similar to that of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’. The role will connect to Doctor Strange’s trouble with the multiverse. We will get to see that unfold in 2022’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Cumberbatch and Holland’s characters first met each other in a spaceship in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. There is a popular theory going around that Spiderman will seek Doctor Strange’s help. Doctor Strange would cast a spell on him which would keep everyone from discovering his real identity.

After a contract dispute between Walt Disney Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man was not allowed to be featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, eventually, the two studios came up with a new agreement that allowed ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to release in 2021. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are all expected to reprise their roles from the ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ sequel. Tell us if you can’t wait to watch Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland on screen in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. Drop your comments in the box below!