Marvel Ready To Pay Any Price To Tear Apart Tom Holland And Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship has created complicated hurdles for Marvel studios. The executive wants the couple to break up in order to protect the future of the MCU.

Ever since the release of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, fans have longed for Tom Holland Zendaya to become a romantically involved couple. Tom Holland has made quite a few films and has had a love interest in almost all of them. The Spider-Man actor starred in the recent ‘Cherry’ where his on-screen romance was played by actress Ciara Bravo. Tom Holland also had another movie called ‘Chaos Walking’ come out earlier this year. In ‘Chaos Walking’, Tom Holland’s on-screen love interest was no other than Daisy Ridley who played Rey in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Despite starring alongside many leading women, fans only want Tom Holland Zendaya Relationship.

Highlights —

Origin of the Tom Holland-Zendaya relationship

Marvel’s objection to the couple

What this means for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Marvel Wants Tom Holland and Zendaya To Break Up

The same trend applies to Zendaya, she was recently in an HBO show where she acted opposite Jacob Elordi. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were also rumoured to be a couple at one time, with paparazzi catching many pictures of them holding hands and kissing each other. But the two stars are not a couple now. Fans had a lukewarm response to the news of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi dating. However, when rumours of the Tom Holland-Zendaya relationship started to develop, all fans were extremely supportive and elated for the new couple.

This confirms that there is something special between Tom Holland and Zendaya that makes them appear to be a formidable couple.

Looks like Tom Holland and Zendaya are confirming years of #SpiderMan rumors by finally taking their romance public: https://t.co/dVivmNE6zU pic.twitter.com/SDLKnD0KF1 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 2, 2021

THE ORIGINS OF THE TOM HOLLAND-ZENDAYA RELATIONSHIP

The rumours of the two actors and their relationship started soon after the release of the first MCU Spider-Man movie. In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Peter Parker’s love interest for most of the movie was The Vulture’s daughter. This meant that Zendaya’s character was mainly in the background and played more of a supportive role. It was not revealed until the very end of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ that Zendaya was playing MJ, one of Spider-Man’s most popular girlfriends from the comics.

In the second movie ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, the Peter and MJ relationship was more deeply explored. The movie has both Peter and MJ work together in solving the mystery. Fans were so impressed by the on-screen chemistry of the characters that they started to ship Tom Holland and Zendaya even more than they did before.

At the end of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Peter and MJ officially become a couple and spend time together. These scenes also played a part in fanning the flames of a Tom Holland-Zendaya relationship.

Since then, Tom Holland and Zendaya have not commented on their dating status. Both of them have always referred to each other as friends and not confirmed rumours of a romance between them. However, Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted kissing each other. A few photographs taken by the paparazzi show Tom Holland and Zendaya in a car together. This same series of pictures then captures both of them kissing in the car. This kiss acted as concrete proof that the two actors were finally a couple. The pictures then showed Zendaya visiting her mother’s house with Tom Holland. Perhaps she was bringing her new boyfriend home? To many fans, it certainly appeared so.

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they're dating with steamy car makeout https://t.co/O9qdVzthpf pic.twitter.com/q5shBLpuso — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2021

MARVEL’S OBJECTIONS TO THE RELATIONSHIP

There are a few reasons why some sources report Marvel to be unhappy with the relationship. Firstly, there is a fear that co-stars who are dating on the same project may not be able to behave professionally. This reason may not be completely valid because both Tom Holland and Zendaya are grown professionals who would know how to behave appropriately on set. The second reason for Marvel to object to this relationship is maybe because of the drama. Some outlets might want to spin the Tom Holland and Zendaya relationship in a way that can negatively reflect upon Marvel studios. Finally, there is the fear that the two actors break up. If this break-up happens on bad terms, that would further cause problems for the studio. Some celebrity couples who break up are never seen in any public appearances or movies together. What if Tom Holland and Zendaya break up and stop making any more MCU movies together? Such fears are probably why Marvel does not want the actors to be in a relationship.

What do you think about their relationship? Do you think it is fair for studios to interfere in the personal lives of the actors? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below1