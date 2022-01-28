Marvel Lost The Golden Opportunity To Cast Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush is one of the most talented actors on the small screen. But now it is time for the big leagues for her. She is fit to play any role in the MCU. Do you think Marvel has missed their opportunity or is there still hope after all?

If there ever was a personification of the phrase ‘queen of hearts’, Sophia Bush could be it. She made everyone fall in love with her when she played Brooke Davis Baker in ‘One Tree Hill’, or even as Detective Erin Lindsay in ‘Chicago P.D.’, and ever since she has ensured that she always brings something new for her fans. Her bold and versatile nature diversifies her portfolio. So far, she has become a big hit in the world of television series, but I believe it is time she makes a mark on the big screen. And what could be better for Sophia Bush than starring in the MCU? So, here are some of the intriguing superheroes from Marvel Comics that can enter the MCU along with Sophia Bush.

Highlights —

Does she have previous experience of playing these roles?

These superheroes could possibly enter the Marvel universe in phase 4

Related: One Tree Hill: The Only Teen Drama That Deserves A Reboot

1 /6

Tigra:

Video Credits: BuzzFeed Celeb

Greer Nelson was a model before she started working as a lab assistant. Her story as a superhero begins when she is met with a horrible accident and is saved by a secret population of people who resurrect her as half-human and half-cat. It would be quite interesting to see hybrids in the MCU right now. This role could be challenging but also very fun, just what could mark Sophia Bush’s entry into the MCU as she also has had her break in the modelling industry as a model for MasterCard, Chevy, and so on.

2 /6

Linda Carter:

Linda Carter is a nurse who specializes in looking after superheroes. And I know someone who has recently started working in the medical drama ‘Good Sam’ as a principal character. Sophia Bush is perfect for any role in the Marvel movies, but I think this role is just waiting for someone like her to bring it to life on the big screen. Not that Sophia Bush is one to repeat roles, but it would be fascinating to see her as a nurse helping superheroes.

3 /6

Victoria Montesi:

Marvel Missed a Chance with Sophia Bush

This character has one of the most engaging backstories. Victoria Montesi is the daughter of Vittorio Montesi who comes from a family that is the sworn protector of Darkhold, a black magic codex by the Elder God Chthon. She also pursues a medical career to partly get back at her father. It is later revealed that she is actually the daughter of the Elder God Cthon himself, as her father was incapable of having children. This character slips right into the Doctor Strange series and could possibly (hopefully!) mark the debut of Sophia Bush in the MCU. She has starred in thrillers like ‘Stay Alive’, the remake of ‘The Hitcher’, and the Hulu original ‘False Positive’. So, we know that she can play a badass character.

Related: If One Tree Hill Reboots, We Won’t See The Old Cast

4 /6

Lila Cheeney:

Lila Cheeney is one of the mightiest teleporters in Marvel Comics. She is actually a member of S.W.O.R.D. And we have already seen a glimpse of them in the breathtaking ‘WandaVision’ series. It could be the perfect way to introduce both Lila Cheeney and Sophia Bush to MCU.

5 /6

Urd:

Video Credits: Flicks And The City

Talk about destiny. Urd is one of the Norn sisters that are overseers of destiny. Urd is the one whose power is to know others’ history. Sophia Bush has somewhat already played this part once. In her early acting stints, she portrayed one of the Goddesses of Fate in ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’. Marvel has been stressing over the natural order of things and destiny for a while now. So, it would be interesting to see if they actually do introduce the Norn sisters. And if they are going to, I think there is someone they can consider (hint: Sophia Bush).

6 /6

Outlaw:

Outlaw is a mercenary with expertise in marksmanship and combat. She also has a gene mutation that gives her superhuman strength and many more thrilling powers. She is one of the trusted allies for Deadpool in the comics. Don’t you think it is time to introduce her in the Deadpool series? We are excited to see Sophia Bush as Inez Temple and watch her in kickass action scenes.

So, these were some of the characters that could be taken up by Sophia Bush, but she would actually be perfect for any of the roles in Marvel movies. She has proven her mettle as a versatile actor, and she is more than ready to star on the big screen. Now, these cannot be the only characters she could bring to life. What do you think, which superhero could Sophia play that gels right into the current phase of MCU?