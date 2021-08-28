Marvel Itself Is Confused About The Ending Of Loki

Kate Herron, the director of ‘Loki’, explains the alternate TVA that Sylvie sends Loki to, emphasising that her actions indicate that reality has shifted. Keep reading to find out what she has to say about this.

‘Loki’ Season 1 skillfully weaves large themes like effectively establishing the multiverse alongside the personal growth of its primary characters, leading to an ending that is fulfilling and setting up an enormous narrative for the world of the MCU. With new enemies, new heroes, and a whole multiverse-changing event wrapped inside it, it’s safe to say that ‘Loki’s’ ending was anything but a dull climax to the Disney+ show.

AN ALTERNATIVE FINALE?

The ‘Loki’ season finale, “For All Time, Always”, saw Sylvie and Loki travel to the End of Time to confront He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the TVA’s creator. Despite their bond, Sylvie betrayed Loki in order to finally exact her retribution, forcing Loki through a time door and sending him back to the TVA so she could kill He Who Remains. Loki is transferred to an alternate version of the TVA, as shown in the episode’s concluding scenes. Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) no longer recognise him, and a statue of Kang The Conqueror has taken the place of the enigmatic Timekeepers.

Herron has now revealed more about the other version of the TVA, which was previously thought to reside outside of space and time. Herron discusses her belief that Sylvie wanted to send Loki back to the original TVA in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, as the timeline collapses and the multiverse splits,

Marvel is itself confused about the ending of ‘Loki’

“reality has shifted” and Loki has been “unfortunately thrown back somewhere very different”.

She said: “So the way I see it in my head is that the TVA exists outside of space and time, but reality and everything, as we understood it, has completely changed in the last few minutes. With the multiverse branching, how do we know the TVA still exists in that way? We don’t know, and I suppose that’s a big question that will be answered as the show goes on. But in my head, the intention is that Sylvie thinks she’s sending him back to the TVA, but because of the way time and branches are crossing each other outside the window, Loki has unfortunately been sent back somewhere very different. So reality has shifted just by the nature of what He Who Remains said, and the idea is that he’s in this alternate TVA now.”

WHAT FUTURE DOES ‘LOKI’ HOLD?

This explanation may help to explain why the multiverse begins to split before Sylvie kills He Who Remains, aka Kang. The TVA can no longer exist in a single form because reality is so unstable – given that Sylvie and Loki’s bonding on Lamentis caused a major nexus event, Sylvie’s betrayal of Loki would be more than enough to kickstart the multiverse. Having said that, Herron implies that Sylvie’s intentions were to return Loki to his allies, implying that their bond had an impact on her even if it couldn’t stop her from exacting revenge.

Because Herron will not be returning to direct ‘Loki’ Season 2, she is free to speculate with fans about what the multiverse branching means for the TVA. As she points out, the ramifications of Loki’s arrival in this alternate TVA will almost certainly be explored in the second season of the Disney+/Marvel series.

Whatever Sylvie’s intentions were in Loki’s season finale, it’s clear that her actions will have major ramifications for the MCU’s future. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.