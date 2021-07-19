Marvel Haters Are Trolling Black Widow: Here’s Why

After a year of no new MCU movies, the release of ‘Black Widow’ has been long-awaited. Now that it’s finally out, the internet responds by trolling ‘Black Widow’.

Black Widow AKA Natasha Romanova made her first debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010 with John Favreau’s ‘Iron Man 2’.

Scarlett Johansson has since then played this role for over ten years. The evolution of Black Widow as a character is apparent through the MCU. Most notably, fans started to really get to understand and appreciate her after ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and how the Russo brothers depicted the character in that movie.

An A-list Marvel character for a long time and one of the founding members of the Avengers, Black Widow getting her own movie is something that all MCU fans should rejoice over. So why are fans trolling ‘Black Widow’?

Marvel Should Have Done More For ‘Black Widow’

As previously stated, Black Widow has been in the MCU for almost a decade or so. She has also played key roles in movies like ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Then why is it only now, after her character has died, that Marvel wants to make a Black Widow movie?

Marvel past mistreatment of Black Widow

It is speculated that Marvel did not want to make the ‘Black Widow’ movie in earlier phases of the MCU (as they should have) because they did not want to make a movie with a female protagonist. This is quite a bad reason for avoiding making a movie of one of the most popular Marvel comic book characters.

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’ were originally a group with a very small fan base, they were only known by hardcore Marvel comic book fans. However, the Guardians still got two of their movies before Black Widow got hers.

While the DCEU has no problem in green-lighting female-led movies like ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Birds of Prey’, Marvel only started making movies with female comic book characters after having almost twenty movies with exclusively male protagonists.

Making a ‘Black Widow’ movie today is something that Marvel should have done a long time ago and probably the reason for why the online criticism of this movie started in the first place.

The Problems with ‘Black Widow’

There is a positive response for this movie and critics have praised ‘Black Widow’ while also accepting some of its flaws. However, ‘Black Widow’ trolls are having a field day hating this movie. They have three points for why they don’t consider this to be a good addition to the MCU.

To begin with, ‘Black Widow’ seems to be very much like a run of the mill MCU-vanilla movie. What this means is that the whole film seems like watching a phase two MCU instalment that fans have watched many times before. There is nothing new or truly groundbreaking that ‘Black Widow’ is doing. A counterexample of this are movies like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, both these movies gave audiences a fresh take on the MCU and seemed to carve out their own space rather than fitting in with the other movies. While a lot of the old MCU movies were like ‘Black Widow’, audience members have got used to those kinds of films and want to see Marvel try something new and different.

‘Black Widow’ is also reported to be having some script problems. The movie appears to have a lot of dialogue and takes a while to pick things up and move at a faster pace. Even after that, critics have said that ‘Black Widow’ drags for a little too long in the middle of the movie. There are also some problems with certain characters and how their roles are not significant enough in the story.

Lastly, ‘Black Widow’ has a villain problem that many comic book purists will find hard to let go of. The antagonist named ‘Taskmaster’ is a very popular comic book character who has a unique and interesting set of powers. However, ‘Black Widow’ does very little to develop Taskmaster as a character and tries to attempt a few surprise reveals with him that audiences have said are very predictable.

Marvel Star Criticising Black Widow

Former ‘Blade’ star Stephen Dorff has called ‘Black Widow’ an embarrassment for Scarlett Johansson. He also commented that the movie has very bad CGI and looks like a sub-par video game. The actor went on to say that he thinks the movie is trash.

This kind of criticism could really hurt ‘Black Widow’ as it hasn’t even been released yet. Harsh reviews and trolls could be very detrimental to the movie’s box office since audiences could be convinced that ‘Black Widow’ isn’t worth their time.

What do you think of ‘Black Widow’ and these recent developments surrounding the movie? Do you support ‘Black Widow’ or agree with the critics? Voice your opinions in the comments down below.