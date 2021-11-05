Marvel Has Put An End To The Biggest Criticism That Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Received

The infinite possibilities in ‘What If’ made it possible for Marvel to clap back at the criticism that Captain Marvel has been receiving from the masses.

Brie Larson stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 and has received mountains of complaints since then about her portrayal of Carol Danvers. However, with ‘What If’ streaming on Disney+, Marvel has finally clapped back at the criticism that Captain Marvel has received through the years. Keep reading to find out more!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Brie Larson’s take on Captain Marvel

MCU revamping Captain Marvel

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ in 2019 welcomed mixed reactions from the audiences. While the actress put her heart and soul into the film, the movie did not match up to the expectations it set.

For instance, Larson had teased that ‘Captain Marvel’ is supposed to be “the biggest feminist movie of all time”. She had also added that the film would be “subverting the genre in a lot of ways and breaking new ground” in a very “natural manner”.

Marvel has solved the biggest criticism that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel received

However, the movie could not be more estranged from that description. If the female characters switched their gender in the film, it would have made no change to the story, which was already cliched and divested of any groundbreaking elements. ‘Captain Marvel’ was neither feminist nor unique in any way.

Nevertheless, the actress put her heart and soul into it. While superhero films do not require the best of acting skills, an actor cannot enter into one without a physique that exudes the fitness of a superhero. Hence, Brie Larson went through rigorous training to become Captain Marvel. Reminiscing about her training days, the actress has expressed, “I trained for it like it was a triathlon, and it truly felt like an actor’s triathlon”.

While she ticked this box in the checklist of what it takes to be a superhero, as it turns out, Larson left out one very integral thing: personality. This has been a major lash back against MCU’s Captain Marvel: she has no personality, quirks or relatable qualities. While most flagship Avengers such as Tony Stark, Thor, Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff have distinct character traits, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel felt extremely vapid. The most Marvel could do was amend the emptiness by giving Carol Danvers a pixie cut in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

CAPTAIN MARVEL 2.0

‘What If’ presented a wonderful opportunity for Marvel to support Brie Larson against the criticism she received for playing Captain Marvel. After all, the show featured stories from many parallel universes and explored the countless ways in which stories and events can unfold.

For Captain Marvel, Disney decided to put her in the same trajectory of saving the world and meaning business. When Thor sought to accidentally destroy Earth with his damaging party rituals, S.H.I.E.L.D called in Carol Danvers to step in and stop Thor. While Danvers succeeds at her job, she is not the rigid and old school superhero that fans have had a problem with. Instead, she also ends up helping out Thor by saving him from trouble with his mother.

Marvel introduced a new, refreshing side to Captain Marvel, one that played out really well in the show. However, would it carry this forward in ‘The Marvels’ which is supposed to feature Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel alongside other awesome superheroes? We will only find that out in 2023.

With ‘The Marvels’, will Brie Larson finally find her footing in the MCU or fade into the background? What do you think? Comment below!