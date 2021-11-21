Tom Holland’s contract with Disney comes to an end after December’s release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. But there have been no signs that Marvel is eager on keeping Tom around as Spider-Man for more films.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has appeared in two solo films and three other MCU movies so far. He has become one of the most popular Marvel characters over time with a massive fan-following. However, the upcoming solo film, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, can very well be his last film as the superhero. While Tom has openly said that he was not ready to let go of the role just as yet, Marvel hasn’t attempted to renew his contract yet. Can it be assumed that Marvel has discarded Tom Holland from the role of Spider-Man forever?

For the longest time, Sony had the rights for Spider-Man. They had three successful movies starring Tobey Maguire and later attempted to reboot the series through Andrew Garfield in the late 2000s. The reboot didn’t work, which somehow compelled Sony to consider it again. Disney was raging at that time, with back to back successful MCU films. Spider-Man being a Marvel character, the question was often raised about Spidey’s entry into the Marvel Universe, owned by Disney. Sony and Disney somehow entered into a deal that allowed Spider-Man to finally make his grand entry into the MCU via ‘Captain America: Civil War’. Tom Holland was selected to be MCU’s Spider-Man and he quickly became a fan-favourite.

However, as the deal between Sony and Marvel stands, Tom Holland signed a contract to appear in six films as Spider-Man. Three of them were supposed to be solo films. With ‘No Way Home’, we will get to see Tom as Spider-Man for the third time in his own solo film. But what does that mean for his association with the MCU as he has already appeared in three other Marvel films, and the contract of six films is already over with this last one? On one hand, Tom is quite hopeful that he will get to carry on with the role and a new contract will be drawn up. On the other hand, there has been no hurry from Sony and Disney to let fans know that they are keeping Tom around.

But on the flip side, there’s this new trope called multiverse that Marvel is playing within its fourth phase. We heard that many ‘dead’ MCU characters, such as Loki, will appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is also supposed to be a film engaging with the theories of the multiverse. There’s also a huge chance that Doctor Strange will appear in the Tom starrer film and vice versa. If Spider-Man has a part in the climactic ‘Doctor Strange’ film, it will be a clear sign that Disney is keeping Tom for a long haul.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ includes three bad guys from other Spider-Man films. It is assumed that Strange, who is well aware of how the multiverse functions, will play a key role in taking those villains to their own respective universes. With that in mind, we can safely conclude that the story will continue further in the Doctor Strange solo film. Hence, there’s a great chance that Spider-Man will be there to help him in one way or another.

Well, these are all speculations. Whether Disney discards Tom Holland or not, it’s yet to be seen. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is slated to be released in December 2021.

Tell us in the comments who is your favourite Spider-Man among Andrew Garfield, Toby Maguire and Tom Holland? Also, tell us who you’d like to see as Spider-Man if Tom doesn’t continue.