LATEST NEWS

Marvel Has Decided To Pull The Plug On Brie Larson’s Avengers Plan After Endgame

Marvel has no plans for Avengers 5 after ‘Endgame’ – Why?
DKODING Studio
Saharsh
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
Justice League: Snyder Cut Success Is The Biggest Illusion Of 2021
No Newer Articles