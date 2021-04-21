Marvel Has Decided To Pull The Plug On Brie Larson’s Avengers Plan After Endgame

While fans are now desperately waiting for Marvel to announce Avengers 5 – the possibility of no Avengers after ‘Endgame’ might disappoint them.

Avengers as a team had defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for us. No one can imagine the MCU without Avengers and the Avengers’ movies that carried the entire Marvel Phase 1, 2, and 3 on their shoulders. However, with so many new additions in MCU with Phase 4, it seems like the very concept of Avengers has been sidelined. With all Avengers movies missing from Marvel’s Phase 4 slate, fans fear if there will ever be an Avengers 5 movie in MCU after ‘Endgame’.

Marvel has no plans for Avengers 5 after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ – What does this mean for MCU?

No Avengers 5 in MCU after the ‘Endgame’?

Despite having so many superhero groups in Marvel Comics, MCU found its definition in Avengers for the group’s humane and relatable characters. Joss Whedon’s 2012 ‘The Avengers’ introduced the Avengers to the world and brought together a group of remarkable people to protect the earth. It was followed by ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and then Russo Brothers’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Avengers and the film series carried the entire MCU alone. While ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ became another popular superhero group in MCU with James Gunn’s 2014 movie, it stayed a thing of its own for the better part.

Marvel has no plans for Avengers 5 after ‘Endgame’ – Why?

However, the dynamics seem to be changing now for MCU. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ worked as a conclusion to Phase 4 of MCU, and also to the Avengers storylines started with 2012.

It now seems like Marvel is moving on from their signature superhero group to other popular comic groups.

Marvel seems to be now focusing on other superheroes over the core Avengers. This has now forced the Marvel fans into believing that there will be no Avengers 5 movie after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in MCU.

Marvel eyeing other superhero groups for phase 4

With the announcement of the MCU Phase 4 slate, Marvel announced new superhero groups like ‘Eternals’, and ‘Fantastic Four’.

Some recent leaks reported by Inverse and other media outlets suggest that Marvel is already working on a Mutants project. This Mutant project will work towards bringing X-Men into the MCU.

Why is there is no Avengers 5 in plans for the next few years at Marvel – Are Avengers done after ‘Endgame’?

Marvel has also already seeded Young Avengers into the MCU. Tommy and Billy in ‘WandaVision’; upcoming ‘Ms. Marvel’; Kate Bishop’s ‘Hawkeye’, and latest introduction in MCU, Elijah Bradley’s Patriot. All these young superheroes are going to form a Young Avengers.

With so many superhero groups getting introduced in MCU, Marvel clearly is looking to diversify. Marvel has also not shown any interest in a new Avengers project yet, there’s no Avengers 5 release date or anything as such, which means there are no plans for Avengers 5 after ‘Endgame’.

