Marvel Desperately Needs An Avengers 5 To Save The MCU

With so many MCU movies and Disney+ shows lined up, fans are desperate to know if Marvel has any plans for Avengers 5.

In the finale of ‘Infinity Saga’, the Avengers won and were able to save the world from Thanos’ snap. However, the world hasn’t been back to normal till now as we can see in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. While Marvel is playing around with all the remaining Avengers and is building up other superhero groups, Marvel must have an Avengers 5 movie in MCU as quickly as possible. Fans fear everything that MCU has become might crumble down due to Marvel’s plans of deviating from the core Avengers.

Marvel’s next 2-year calendar is stuffed with Disney+ shows and movies. MCU is more active than ever before in its Phase 4. There are Disney+ shows for several of the established characters like ‘WandaVision’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Loki’; then there are shows like ‘What If?’, which is supposed to go all wild with MCU’s “What if” scenarios.

The latest MCU Phase 4 slate clearly tells us Marvel’s plans for expanding the universe with new superhero groups.

‘Eternals’ is already up for release in November 2021; ‘Fantastic 4’ is now confirmed to be entering the MCU; Marvel is also rumoured to be working on a ‘Mutants’ project aimed at bringing X-Men into MCU. Other than these, Marvel has already introduced Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers through ‘WandaVision’ and ‘TFTWS’.

However, Marvel has shown no intentions of making an Avengers 5 movie in MCU. This brings forth the discussion – Is Marvel in any mood for another Avengers movie? If no, what might it cost the MCU?

Marvel needs an Avengers 5 in MCU as soon as possible. In the absence of any future plans for Avengers, not only is the MCU feeling disconnected, but the well-known characters are also falling apart.

The latest we have seen of the Avengers is in ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Wanda tortured an entire town out of her grief, created her own Vision, the real Vision got manipulated, resurrected, and weaponized by the SWORD.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has seen Captain America’s shield and legacy getting tainted with blood. There are more super-soldiers out there, Bucky is still finding a way to redemption, and Sam is struggling with his decisions.

Though ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ isn’t the latest, it is an accurate depiction of what these new Avengers are suffering post ‘Endgame’. Peter Parker being a teenage boy gives up the responsibility of Tony Stark’s billion-dollar killing eco-system EDITH to Mysterio, who tricked Peter and Nick Fury both into believing he is a good guy from an alternate universe. Spider-man ends up on the run at the end of the movie.

Tony Stark is dead. Steve Rogers is dead. Captain Marvel and Thor are out of the world. There’s no certainty of Black Panther after the unfortunate demise of Chadwick Boseman. The whole Avengers scenario is uncertain, which is why Marvel needs an Avengers 5 at the earliest in MCU.

Kevin Feige is committing a mistake by giving up on the Avengers

The Avengers are not in their best shape. The characters are suffering in the MCU, and the actors though being fan-favourites lately, are no close to having the kind of fan-following that Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans had.

Even though the latest Disney+ shows are doing a tremendous job in establishing these characters as the lead, the Avengers as a group seems to be totally forgotten after ‘Endgame’. Marvel is relying too much on its yet-to-be-introduced superhero groups in MCU.

Speaking with IGN earlier this year, Kevin Feige revealed his unenthusiastic plans for Avengers 5. When asked if and when Marvel is planning an Avengers 5 in MCU, he said, “I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point”.

This clearly tells us there are no definite plans in place, not at least in Phase 4.

It’s evident Marvel wants newer characters and more comic-popular superhero groups in MCU. But how wise is it for Marvel to abandon the Avengers 5 plans entirely in the recent future of MCU? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.