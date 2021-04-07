Married At First Sight Season 13 Shooting Commenced: Here’s The Release Date Update

The 13th season of ‘Married at First Sight’ is already shooting and couples are heading on their honeymoon. Lifetime expects that this new season has a higher rate of successful couples by the end of it.

‘Married at First Sight’ is an American reality television show. It was first broadcasted in FYI and later on went to Lifetime. It shows the story of couples who just meet each other, get married, and travel straight to their honeymoon. After the honeymoon, the couple has to decide if they are going to stay married or get a divorce.

The new upcoming season of ‘Married at First Sight’ has already started to be shot and the couples have already been chosen. The new season will feature couples from the city of Houston, Texas, and everything points that these couples have already been married and are on their way to the honeymoon right now.

There is still no official date for the 13th season, but the shooting started and we can expect the new season to be out by the end of 2021.

The new couples for the new season of ‘Married at First Sight’ have just got married, according to many fans of the show. It’s been said on social media, the biggest worry of the continuity of the show is due to the covid pandemic. Lifetime had a tough time deciding where to send the recently married couples for their honeymoons.

Another issue that made fans doubt how real is the real, is the number of breakups. Only 30% of the couples stay together after they finish the honeymoon. This rate made the fans start doubting how prepared the experts were to put together these couples. This red flag came to light after Chris Williams and Page Banks got married.

This couple, as said by fans, did not have anything in common. Dr Pepper Schwartz, one of the show’s experts, made negative comments about Chris after the social media buzz. Chris came after him too saying that Dr Pepper should retire. As in every reality television show, some things do not go as planned, as we saw with Chris and Page’s relationship.

On the other hand, whenever a couple works out well, fans seem to love it. As an example, Woody Randall and Miles Williams came up as friends and developed their relationship throughout the show, which turned them into fans’ favourite right away.

Should Lifetime change how they choose the couples or should they change the experts?