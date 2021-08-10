Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner's friendship was ruined by possessive Ben Affleck

Mark Ruffalo firmly believes that the reason behind his friendship hiatus with Jennifer Garner is the latter’s erratic ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Mark Ruffalo is one of the kindest, no-trouble gentlemen in show business. Yet the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor has been vocal about Ben Affleck’s involvement in his friendship with Jennifer Garner. Keep reading to know about the beans spilled by Mark Ruffalo.

BEN ON THE SCENE

No one can forget Jennifer Garner’s innocence and charm in the heartening 2004 film ’13 Going on 30′. It was during the production of this movie that Jennifer Garner and co-actor Mark Ruffalo initiated a warm friendship.

The film has gone down to be one of the most memorable and wholesome flicks from Hollywood. But Garner and Ruffalo’s budding bond was brought to a sudden halt.

Mark Ruffalo came clean about this during a conversation with Andy Cohen while promoting ‘Begin Again’ with co-star Kiera Knightley. Cohen asked about the status of Ruffalo and Garner’s friendship. To this, Mark Ruffalo had replied,

“We had a great time together, and I think we would. But then Ben came on the scene. And that was the end of that”.

The ‘Ben’ quoted by Mark Ruffalo is none other than DCEU’s caped-crusader Ben Affleck. It must be remembered that after his former relationship with Jennifer Lopez and before the current Bennifer 2.0, Affleck was married to another Jenny: Jennifer Garner.

The duo got married in 2005, only a year after ’13 Going on 30′ was released. Thus, in brief, Mark Ruffalo implied that after the film’s release, he had to back off from Jennifer Garner, even as a friend, due to her subsequent marriage with Ben Affleck.

THE EVASIVE TRUTH

There can be a couple of reasons behind this. Firstly, Ben Affleck, who is known for his struggle with alcoholism, is to be blamed for ruining the friendship between Ruffalo and Garner. However, this seems a bit implausible, given how Garner has never mentioned instances of Ben’s unreasonable possessiveness.

On the other hand, she has always emphasized Affleck’s compassionate personality calling him “the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous”.

Therefore, the second possibility is that Ruffalo stepped away from Garner, given her newly-tied knot with Ben Affleck and did not want to create any conflict or controversies. After all, no husband would like his wife to get too close to another man.

Perhaps, due to this, even Andy Cohen implied that Ben prohibited Garner from being in the company of male friends by posing the speculative question,

“‘I heard (Ben) doesn’t allow (Garner) to have male friends?”

Ruffalo did not entertain that line of thought and simply shrugged it off. The real details of the tussle between Mark Ruffalo and Ben Affleck over Jennifer Garner remain unknown as Ruffalo refused to comment further or blame Ben Affleck.

MUCH-AWAITED REUNION

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck initiated a divorce in 2015 due to problems on Affleck’s part. The actor allegedly got involved with his child’s nanny.

Since then, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have reignited their friendship. They are now set to play a married couple (how the tables have turned) in the sci-fi film ‘The Adam Project’. The time travel film will also star Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana.

Garner and Ruffalo recently got back together for ‘The Adam Project’ in Canada and shared their mutual excitement for the reunion on social media. For a cute picture of the duo on Instagram, Mark Ruffalo captioned,

“Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

He also hid a ’13 Going on 30′ joke by writing about Razzles, which was the on-screen favourite candy of the duo’s characters in the film. Garner also shared the same picture and wrote,

“Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal”.

The actress also conveyed the wonderful experience of catching up with her “old pal” to “Good Morning America” and elucidated,

“It was wonderful. We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously, there’s just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship”.

While we don’t know for sure if Ben Affleck is to be blamed for the rift between Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, it feels great to know that the two friends are back together again.

Do you believe Mark Ruffalo was just blaming Ben Affleck for ruining his friendship with Jennifer Garner? Comment below!