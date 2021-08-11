Margot Robbie’s New Role Shows She Is All Beauty With No Brains

Beautiful Hollywood actress Margot Robbie is going to play the role of Barbie! Let’s see how excited the actress is to play the part.

The live-action ‘Barbie’ film has been in development since 2014. Many actresses were in the running to play the role of Barbie. It was also supposed to come out in 2020, but it did not. Amy Schumer got cast as the lead actress in 2016. It was going to put a modern spin on Barbie, with a focus on feminism and identity. But the actor chose to back out of the project due to schedule issues. Anne Hathaway was reported to replace Schumer but dropped out.

Greta Gerwig to direct the 'Barbie' movie

Margot Robbie discusses the pressures of playing Barbie

'Barbie' movie: Plot details

Margot Robbie discusses the pressures of playing Barbie

Greta Gerwig to direct the 'Barbie' movie

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that the beautiful Margot Robbie would play the role of Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie. In 2019, The Wrap suggested that Academy Award nominees Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach would direct the film and co-write the script. Gerwig has previously worked on hit films such as ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’, which was nominated eleven times and won one Oscar. In 2018, Greta Gerwig was nominated for Best Director at the 90th Academy Awards for her movie ‘Lady Bird’. She was the first woman to be nominated in that category in eight years.

At least she looks like Barbie. I still don't know where that idiotic Amy Schumer idea came from.https://t.co/bUOil3GoIa — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) January 8, 2019

In 2014, it was announced for the first time that Mattel would partner with Sony for the ‘Barbie’ movie. Sony pushed the release of the movie from 8th August 2018 to 8th May 2020 in January. The shooting plans had just begun to take shape when the film rights returned to Mattel, who sold them to Warner Bros’. Rumours suggested that ‘Wonder Woman‘ director Patty Jenkins would take the director’s chair, but Jenkins shot that down.

Margot Robbie discusses the pressures of playing Barbie

Actor Margot Robbie praised Barbie in a press release for encouraging childhood trust, curiosity, and communication. She further admired the toy for empowering children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles. “I am so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide”, she added in her statement to E! News.

I preferred Amy Schumer as Barbie. I love Margot Robbie but I was looking forward to seeing Barbie as a woman that wasn’t so skinny and that was closer to my size. I was excited to see Barbie as a woman that looked like me. Guess that was and still is just a fantasy 🙁 https://t.co/FftIcxKcrx — RedHead $hawty (@RedHeadShawty5) January 8, 2019

In an interview with British Vogue, Robbie spoke about how pressurising it is to play Barbie.

She explained that the role comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections. But also acknowledged with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it as well. Robbie spoke about how people generally hear the word Barbie and think that they know what that movie will be. But then they get to hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it. So, then they are like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I do not’.

As a collector since I was 4 years old I approve Margot Robbie to play Barbie. Amy Schumer I DO NOT ALLOW! pic.twitter.com/Ea1h8vBCUR — Winterland Lady ❄️⚔️✨ (@Lady_Astor) October 6, 2018

Many fans took to social media to express their views on Margot Robbie’s casting. While many were pleased, others hoped to see Amy Schumer in the role.

'Barbie' movie: Plot details

The plot of the film is largely unknown. We do not know if a male actor will be cast for the role of Ken or will it focus on Barbie. But Robbie did confess to the variety that the movie will serve as a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids.

Margot Robbie will serve as an executive through her production company LuckyChap with her husband Tom Ackerley and Mattel president Robbie Brenner. The production company LuckyChap Entertainment launched in 2014. It has successfully produced award-winning movies and series such as ‘I Tonya’, ‘Birds of Prey‘, ‘Promising Young Woman’ and Hulu TV series ‘Dollface’.

Video Credits: IMDb

The proredits: duction for ‘Barbie’ might begin next year at Warner Bros Leavesden Studios in London. Gerwig and Baumbach are currently busy filming the upcoming drama film ‘White Noise’. If everything goes according to plan, the movie will release in theatres in 2023.

Margot Robbie will soon be reprising the role of Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad‘. She will also appear in the upcoming period drama ‘Babylon’ alongside Brad Pitt, Samara Weaving, Katherine Waterston, Michael Peter Balzary aka Flea, Max Minghella, and Tobey Maguire.

Tell us if you are happy with Margot Robbie’s casting of Barbie or would have liked to see Amy Schumer continue with the movie!