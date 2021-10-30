Margot Robbie Sacrifising Her Career For Mothering Tons Of Children Down The Line

Margot Robbie’s independent streak to take a back seat? Is Robbie really ready to sacrifice her career?

Margot Robbie made her start in television shows including ‘Neighbours’ and ‘I.C.U.’ Her breakthrough role was in the 2013 film ‘About Time’. Robbie made her breakout performance in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ the following year, for which she received critical acclaim. In real life, though, Margot Robbie has the loveliest love story and hopes to add tons of children to it in the future.

The ‘Bombshell’ actress married director Tom Ackerley in 2016. Ackerley studied film at Godalming College and afterwards worked as an assistant director and producer. He has worked on films such as ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Brothers Grimsby’.

Years ago, Margot was the ultimate single woman. She felt sick at the thought of relationships. On the set of ‘Suite Francaise’ in 2013, Robbie met Tom Ackerley. She spent a significant amount of time in London filming with the cast and crew. Robbie and Ackerley were even housemates at the time. Robbie stayed home once production got completed, but she returned to London at the beginning of 2014 for the premiere of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. Her ‘Suite Francaise’ friends visited her hotel room to spend time with her. Three days later, the actress announced that she and five of her pals, including Ackerley, had signed a lease in Clapham.

Robbie previously admitted that she had a crush on Ackerley from the start. They had been friends for a long time, and she was always in love with him. But she got convinced that he would never love her back. They first kept their romance to themselves, keeping it hidden from their friend group. Because they were not taking it seriously enough. Since they all shared a house in Chapman, their buddies ultimately figured it out.

Robbie and Ackerley got married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, two years after relocating to London. With barely 50 individuals in attendance, it was an intimate private wedding. Robbie put on a cream-coloured off-the-shoulder gown and wore her hair back in loose French braids. The ‘Suicide Squad‘ actor posted an Instagram photo of her wedding ring on December 19, 2016.

Margot Robbie continues to keep her marriage private. Aside from a rare recent appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes, the couple was only seen publicly once in April 2019, and their previous red-carpet outing was at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Ackerley has spoken out about her desire to start a family in the future. Soon after they married, Robbie stated that while she would like to have a large family someday, her profession came first. “I want tons of children. Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. I know that once I have kids, they will be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later”, Robbie told “The Daily Telegraph”.

Margot Robbie plays Elizabeth I in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, the Tudor queen who welcomed in the culturally vibrant Elizabethan era but, sadly, never produced an heir. Some media are utilising this historical fact turned narrative twist to ask Robbie, who married her husband, Tom Ackerley, two years ago, when she plans to have a child.

Robbie shared with Radio Times that it infuriated her that an elderly guy could tell her what she could and could not do with motherhood or her body. Unfortunately, Robbie added this is not the first time she got asked when she will have her own heir. She got married, and practically every interview began with the question, ‘Babies? When are you going to have one?’ The actor often gets furious that there is such a thing as a social contract. You are married, so now you have a child. Do not make assumptions. In the end, she added that she was going to do what she was going to do.

In the upcoming years, Margot Robbie will appear in a David O. Russell movie, the female-led reboot of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchise, ‘Marian’, ‘Ruin’, the film adaptation of Matt Ruff’s novel, ‘Bad Monkey’ and the film adaptation of the iconic toy Barbie.