LATEST NEWS

Margot Robbie Isn’t Keen On Returning As Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie Isn’t Keen on Returning as Harley Quinn
DKODING Studio
Tasneem

I am a Mumbai-bred, hijab-donning, essay-scrawling freelance writer who's into TV shows, movies and books, so many books! I live in hopes that my hijab will someday win the staring contest it is always subjected to.

Previous Article
MCU's She-Hulk Star Is Fighting For Her Place In The MCU
Next Article
Ryan Reynolds Blames Hollywood For The Failure Of Green Lantern