Margot Robbie Isn’t Keen on Returning as Harley Quinn

The actor says she needs a break from the character.

After James Gunn’s latest ‘Suicide Squad’ movie, we won’t be seeing Margot Robbie playing Harley Quinn anytime soon.

The last time we’ll see Harley Quinn … for a while

For Margot Robbie, the back-to-back filming got tiring. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, she revealed, “I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting”. Harley Quinn is Joker’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and part of the DC Extended Universe. Robbie first played her in ‘Suicide Squad’ in 2016.

Besides, the talented actor imbued Harley Quinn with a magical, mad energy in all the movies. It’s no surprise she would want a break!

The last time we’ll see Harley Quinn … for a while?

Margot Robbie is to stop playing Harley Quinn. But for how long?

Robbie herself doesn’t know. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

But if we go by the latest ‘Justice League’, Harley Quinn is going to die. In one of the last scenes of the movie, Batman (Ben Affleck) explains how Harley dies.

But if there is one thing we’ve learned, it is that popular DC characters always find a way to wiggle back, dead or not. Harley Quinn has become something of an icon ever since she was first introduced. While Margot Robbie can take the well-deserved break she needs, we doubt if Harley Quinn is going anywhere.