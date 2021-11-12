Margot Robbie played Jordan Belfort’s wife in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. However, she has recently stated that she didn’t like the person the role was based off. What made her so angry at Jordan Belfort’s wife based on the script?

Roles like that of Nadine Belfort come to a scant few actresses in their lifetime. The role lifted Margot Robbie into stardom, and her acting was praised to high heaven. But, Margot Robbie in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ played a character she didn’t really like as a person.

Robbie and Belfort

Who is Nadine Caridi?

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ was based on a biographical book of the same name. Jordan Belfort, the author, was a hedge fund manager who started out selling penny stocks and turned it into an empire where he funnelled money by upselling stocks. Margot Robbie in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ played Jordan’s second wife, the glamorous model Nadine Caridi.

Margot Robbie hated the real-life character she played in ‘Wolf of the Wall Street’

Margot Robbie was playing someone who had suffered constant abuse under Belfort. As Belfort descended into fame, he also became increasingly abusive. He constantly took drugs, overtook entire restaurants, and had wild sex parties at his office. He famously stated, “The drug use and the stuff with the hookers and the sales assistants and the sex in the office … that stuff is accurate. In some respects, my life was even worse than that. Although I’d say, I did more quaaludes than cocaine”. He also abused his wife, though he says that the physical abuse occurred under the influence and is something he regrets.

This wife was Nadine Caridi, a woman who is portrayed as a sexy seductress by Margot Robbie. But, who was Nadine?

NADINE CARIDI

Part of the story of how Nadine met Belfort is genuine. She was a high-flying model who visited one of Belfort’s parties with her ex-boyfriend Alan Wilzig. Alan has described the meeting like this on Facebook, “So at the end of year 2, as friendly-exes, I took Nadine to Jordan Belfort’s July 4th Westhampton Beach House party where the two of them met”.

The young entrepreneur has slammed the movie for portraying him as the nerdy ex to a model girlfriend. He refuses to believe that and says that he is not that kind of person.

Nadine was soon married to Belfort, who left his childhood love to be married. However, the whirlwind soon led to tragedy as the pair settled into a life that was not sustainable.

Before the marriage, Nadine was a promising model and starred in Miller lite commercials. She is also rumoured to have received a sizable income from Belfort after the divorce took place. Nadine herself, however, denies this, saying that she moved away from Jordan without any financial assets and only gained her current monetary status by studying and hard work.

She currently hosts a YouTube channel and is a trained therapist offering advice on family and marriage counselling for her clients. If she is so successful, then why did Margot Robbie hate the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ character she played?

ROBBIE’S GRIEVANCE

In an interview with “IndieWire” Robbie said, “I was like, she’s a gold digger, very superficial and very transactionary. I thought it didn’t seem much deeper than that”. However, she changed her opinion on meeting the woman behind the character. She explains that all the crazy behaviour made sense when the protection of the children came into question. She also understood the deep strength Nadine exhibited throughout her relationship with Belfort.

Margot Robbie in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ might have been a trophy wife, but she understood that Nadine was not a throw pillow Jordan used and threw away. This influenced her decision to showcase the character as a stronger woman willing to go the extra mile to protect her assets.

Margot Robbie didn’t like the script she was given. When she was introduced to Nadine Caridi, she felt that she was a gold-digger and used and thrown away. However, on meeting the woman, Margot grew appreciative, and cinema history in the form of a crazy sexy seductress was made.