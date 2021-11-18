Margot Robbie’s masturbation scene in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ has become iconic. Reflecting on the scene, Margot Robbie said that the scene was humiliating to shoot.

Few people can look sexy while being unhinged and crazy, but Margot Robbie hits the nail on the head. Over the years, whether she is on Harley Quinn or ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, she has started matching craziness with sexiness and made her fans go wild. But is that role straightforward to play?

A CAREER IN CINEMA

Robbie started off playing bit roles in small thriller films. She first hit the big-time with ‘About Time’, a Richard Curtis vehicle that received tepid reviews and moderate box office success.

Then Scorcese found her in the film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

Recounting the audition process, Martin Scorcese said, “She clinched her part in The Wolf of Wall Street during our first meeting, by hauling off and giving Leonardo DiCaprio a thunderclap of a slap on the face”.

The slap came in during a fight scene between the pair and impressed the veteran director so much that he cast her. It was a great decision, as people heaped praise on the young actress. Sasha Stone, a critic at “Awards Daily”, said that she was Scorcese’s most significant discovery since ‘Raging Bull’.

Margot, who was just starting then, said, “In my head, I was like, ‘You have 30 seconds left in this room, and if you don’t do something impressive, nothing will ever come of it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Just take it”. So, she took the chance and slapped Leonardo DiCaprio, and bagged the role.

Margot Robbie felt humiliated during a 17-hour long intimate scene with Leo in ‘Wolf of the Wall Street’

‘The Wolf of the Wall Street’ was a huge success, turning her into an overnight star for her role as Belfort’s wife. The film was designed to show the debauchery of wall street, and Margot Robbie revelled in it, making her story one of the film’s most essential aspects.

After this, she moved on to star in several movies. Her relationship with wall street didn’t end with Jordan Belfort. She also acted in ‘The Big Short’, where she explained the concept of a “stock market short” to the audience. The film scene became famous again recently when Wall Street faced the meme stock “Gamestop” and people shorted it to earn vast amounts of money.

Robbie’s career was tied to the role, and she has become an icon ever since. But, where did the film start?

‘THE WOLF A WALL STREET’

“New Yorker” reviewer Richard Brody said, “‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ may be Scorsese’s most fully realized movie, with its elaboration of a world view that, without endorsing Belfort’s predatory manipulations and reckless adventures, acknowledges the essential vitality at their core”.

Martin Scorcese created a movie about Jordan Belfort, a legendary Wall Street trader, for his wild lifestyle and work in cheating investors. He was a salesman who did drugs, destroyed entire livelihoods, and turned into an FBI eyewitness to escape.

The story followed the dark ethics that governed his life and his tumultuous relationship with his wife, who was a model. A model played by Margot Robbie.

MASTURBATING ON SET

Margot Robbie pretended to touch herself in the film. The now-famous scene sees her try to seduce Leonardo DiCaprio by touching herself. The scene’s shooting was done in a small room in which 30 crew members were all men.

Recalling the scene, Robbie said, “And for 17 hours, I’m pretending to be touching myself. It’s just a very weird thing, and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity, really deep, and fully commit”.

The scene became an iconic portrayal of debauchery associated with the film, setting her stardom on fire. For Robbie, it has meant that she has become a sexy icon to the youth globally.

Margot Robbie pulled off 17-hours of intimate filming for her role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. The scene pushed her into stardom, and the film made her into an international superstar. Right from the slap to the awkward intimate scenes, Robbie put her all into the Scorcese film, and now it’s paying off with more and more roles in Hollywood today.