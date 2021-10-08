Margot Robbie Is Devastated After Being Cut Off From Home

Margot Robbie, who starred in ‘Suicide Squad’, is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, with several projects in the works for the next years and she says she’s missing her home. Keep reading to find out.

‘Suicide Squad’ acclaim Margot Robbie is one of the many Hollywood actors who has been adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic. With a slew of projects in the works, the Australian actor has cemented her place in Hollywood. However, her hectic schedule isn’t the only thing keeping her from visiting her hometown of Dalby.

The 31-year-old actor recently spoke with T Australia – The New York Times Style Magazine – on her personal and professional life. The Australian actress, like many other artists and industries afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, has not visited her homeland in over two years. The star blamed her homesickness on her hectic shooting schedule and Australia’s travel restrictions.

Margot Robbie revealed that she was in a few films prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She admitted to missing her family. She stated,

“There was the pandemic and before that, I was on a film or two. I miss home so much”.

The actor, on the other hand, says she believes in committing 120 percent to her work and not doing anything half-heartedly. She was last seen as Harley Quinn in the standalone sequel to 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’. Australia’s borders are currently closed, restricting international borders, due to growing concerns about the new delta variant around the world.

Robbie, who was born in Queensland, relocated to Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2010. In 2013, she met her husband Tom Ackerley on the set of ‘Suite Française’ and moved to London in 2014. Robbie and Ackerley moved to Venice Beach, California, after marrying in December 2016. The actor is currently dividing her time between London and Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie made her Hollywood debut in the series ‘Neighbours’ in 2008, followed by ‘Pan Am’ in 2011. She went on to appear in films such as ‘About Time’ and ‘ICU’. However, the actor gained international acclaim for her iconic role as Harley Quinn in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Suicide Squad’. She has appeared in films such as ‘I’, ‘Tonya’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘Bombshell’, ‘Birds of Prey’, and ‘Promising Young Woman’. She will soon be seen in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’, as well as two untitled David O. Russell and Wes Anderson projects.

Let’s hope that she gets to visit her home ASAP!!