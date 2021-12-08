Why Is Margot Robbie Concealing Her Pregnancy?

Is Margot Robbie pregnant? The sexy actress was recently seen wearing pregnancy clothes while shopping, leading media to a feeding frenzy.

Margot Robbie has been in a long-term relationship with Tom Ackerly, a London-based director and producer. The two held a secret relationship after meeting in 2013. Now, the tabloids have gone crazy with rumours about her pregnancy. It is not the first time that this has been the case, though, with the stories being repeated ad-infinitum ever since the news of their marriage became public.

On the sets of the film ‘Suite Francaise’, Tom Ackerly was an Assistant Director. He met Margot on the sets of the film, and the two just clicked. The actress became very fond of the cast and crew of the film. So, when ‘Wolf of the Wall Street’ finished filming, she suggested, “Wouldn’t it be funny if we all lived together?”

Soon enough, the pair moved in. Their first apartment together was a small suite in London. The couple lived together with housemates and worked very hard to keep their relationship secret as they did this. She remarked, “We kept it a secret. Because we weren’t taking it seriously. ‘Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates’. And then … everyone found out”.

The press reacted wildly as the relationship became public knowledge. Margot has said that her house started resembling ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ with people showing up at every hour of the day. The stories broke out about how she was dating him, and the tabloids followed them endlessly for a while.

They got married in 2016. Suddenly, they had to move into a house they didn’t share with any other housemates. Margot Robbie also said, “And the first time we were in a house, the two of us, it was weird. Nice. But we missed having heaps of people around”.

But, everything is going well with them, and the pair lives in relative solitude in Australia. The two have a vibrant private life that they don’t bring to the public, which makes most of the gossip around them unreliable.

The pregnancy?

In an in-depth interview with “Porter” magazine, Robbie said, “I can’t cope with two puppies, let alone children!” While she was planning to have children in the future, she has been reserved about them being a part of her life immediately. She also said, “If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there, but, definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain”.

Is Margot Robbie pregnant?

It is difficult for someone with such a concrete plan to move away from it, as “Daily Mail” claims. Let’s examine the claims in the article. First, it says that Margot Robbie covered herself with large coats, but it’s cold in London, so jackets make perfect sense.

On similar lines, baby clothes don’t mean that the couple is having a baby. They can be buying these clothes for a friend or someone else. Plus, several magazines have run similar articles before, and after years of rumours, they haven’t been confirmed.

In that vein, it’s necessary to take all the news about Robbie’s pregnancy with a grain of salt. And if she was indeed having a baby, why the secrecy?

Hiding and secrecy

In an interview at “Radio Times”, Margot Robbie exclaimed, “How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” The “baby” question has been hounding her ever since she got married. Even in today’s Hollywood, “Is Margot Robbie pregnant?” is a bigger question than how successful she is.

If she is pregnant, she would be keeping it a secret because it is a part of her personal life, and tabloids have nothing to do with it. So, when the questions do come up, she tries to keep quiet and keep herself away from all the rumours circulating.

Is Margot Robbie pregnant? The rumour has bubbled over the surface because the veteran actress dared to step out with her husband in the cold London air wearing an oversized coat. Folks over at “Daily Mail” swear that she is hiding something. And well, if she is, that’s none of our business, is it?