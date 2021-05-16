Margot Robbie And Scarlett Johansson Have A Head-On Collision Over A Disney Project

A new enemy has entered the infinite enemy list of Margot Robbie and that is none other than the A-lister Scarlett Johansson. Wondering why? Let’s find out!

The role of Disney’s Tinker Bell is something an actress can die for and according to one tabloid report, the same is happening between Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson. They are doing whatever it takes to grab the role.

Highlights —

‘Tinker Bell’ lands in big brawl of A-listers

Disney has already cast its Tinker Bell and Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy

What are Johansson and Robbie doing?

“National Enquirer” reported that Johansson and Robbie are battling for the part. Whoever takes the role will be opposite to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix. Of course, Margot Robbie is the fan favourite for the role, but Scarlett doesn’t care. According to a tipster,

“whatever fans might feel, this hasn’t stopped Scarlett from pitching herself hard.”

Margot Robbie clashes with Scarlett Johansson over this Disney Project

Johansson, is incessantly trash talking about Margot. They have a history of fighting but this time the battle has gone to a whole new level.

To replace the old unknown faces as Peter and Wendy, this time, Disney will give the role of Tinker Bell to a known face. Both Robbie and Johansson are the big Disney faces and having a household names in the film will draw more audience to the film, according to the studio. Both Johansson and Robbie have a history of great work with Joaquin, but the latter surely has an edge. She was approached first for the role. However, Johansson is eager to reunite with Joaquin as she enjoyed working with him in “Her”.

Later after investigation of the tabloid news, it was revealed that there’s no such rivalry between Johansson and Robbie. A representative of Johansson denied any such rivalry. Moreover, the film has cast its stars after the rumour was first published. Disney announced the actors for Peter Pan & Wendy, wherein neither Robbie nor Johansson were cast.

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is selected to play the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law will be playing Captain Hook. The rumour of Joker hunk Joaquin Phoenix playing the captain was also proved wrong.

Scarlett Johansson is still anxiously waiting for the release of Black Widow, but the film was postponed due to COVID 19. The release is due in 9 July 2021.

“The Lost In Translation” star is now busy on The Jungle Book 2 and Sing 2.

On the other hand, Margot Robbie is also very busy. She is starring in the lead role in a Barbie film penned by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Last year, both Robbie and Johansson participated in a quarantine stunt video for Zoe Bell.

“National Enquirer” is famous for promoting Hollywood feuds without any evidence. They keep clashing one celebrity with other. Recently they created a fake feud between Tom Selleck and Mark Harmon over who would be the “top dog” of CBS. Later, when other media outlets tried to confirm from Selleck’s spokesperson, it was established that that story was completely false.

Pitting two Hollywood actresses against each other is a common tactic by many news outlets. So, the news of Johansson and Robbie competing for the same roles and trash talking isn’t surprising.

Let us know if you are interested in Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie’s face off. Share your deepest opinions in the comments box below, frankly!