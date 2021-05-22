Major Deaths Revealed In Spiderman: No Way Home

With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ looming even closer, rumours have surfaced that the new movie would include some significant deaths. Who could be dying in the new Spider-Man movie, and what does it mean for our friendly neighbourhood vigilante?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is supposed to introduce the fans of the MCU to the multiverse. One of the first movies Marvel has planned to release after the long lull brought on by COVID-19. However, if Spiderman-3 spoilers are anything to go by, this won’t be an entirely pleasant experience.

Highlights —

Spider-Man-3 spoilers claim significant deaths

The three Spider-Men might be headed for significant losses

Who would be getting the axe at the end of the movie?

The new movie

Marvel has been characteristically tight-lipped about the story in the new Spider-Man movie. However, leaks are moving towards a multiverse story. Rumours and other factors have shown that the film might include the other actors who have played the iconic role before.

According to the story, both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are set to reprise their versions of Spider-Man in the new film. The three Spider-Men will possibly combat a multiversal villain, and Tom Holland might not be able to return to his parent universe, thus, opening up the route for a multiverse in the MCU.

However, not only this, but leaks also talk about the major characters from different universes coming together. In the “Yahoo” article above, Kirsten Dunst is predicted to come back to the series as one of the recurring characters.

Given the high-intensity kick-off, this is going to be, Marvel would be upping the stakes in this movie. As with most films with high stakes, this might indicate the deaths of some of the most notable characters who are returning.

The Deaths

Big character deaths in Spider-Man are not a new phenomenon. One of Spidey’s earliest storylines involved him being unable to save Gwen Stacy when the Green Goblin drops her.

In trying to save her from death, Spider-Man ends up breaking her neck in what has become canon in the comic books. The same scene was repeated in the Andrew Garfield movies with the same intensity. However, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ might be going even further in its stakes.

Big deaths revealed in ‘Spiderman: No way Home’

If the 4-Chan leaks are to be believed, Spiderman-3 spoilers would include the death of one of the different iterations of Spider-Man. While the rumours bifurcate on who it might be, it is more or less confirmed that the dead Spider-Man would be one of the older Spider-Men returning to reprise their roles.

This aside, the insider source who leaked the information told the internet that Tom Holland would be grieving in the movie. Someone close to him must be dying to evoke that response in him, and fan theories include candidates from Mary Jane to his best friend in the series, Ned.

So, could Tom be ending his relationship with several characters? Only time would tell.

Is it true?

Marvel is insanely tight-lipped about their new releases. They have also embargoed Holland and Ruffalo, the usual suspects who strictly give out spoilers about the movies.

Considering these, taking the leaks with a bit of salt might be the most advisable thing to do. However, given that this is a major release after a period of breaks that MCU took, it is natural to think that the stakes would be elevated come December.

Marvel is not shying away from significant deaths in its recent films. It would make sense to sacrifice a few primary players in the series to create a complete arc for Tom Holland’s Spidey development. Spider-Man 3 spoilers might not turn out to be true about the specific characters, but his personality might face a significant loss nevertheless.

However, since all the rumours originate from anonymous accounts, there is reason to believe that this prediction might not turn out to be true after all. Let us know what you think about these rumours. Drop your comments in the box below.