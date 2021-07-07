Mads Mikkelson regrets not talking to Johnny Depp before replacing him in ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Mads Mikkelsen will play the role of the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. Let’s find out the reason behind Mad Mikkelson’s wish to talk to Johnny Depp!

Johnny Depp played the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ movies. In 1926, Gellert Grindelwald was the most dangerous dark wizard after Lord Voldemort. The first Harry Potter spin-off, ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’ released in 2016 and was well-received. Johnny Depp reprised the role of Gellert Grindelwald in 2018’s ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ as well. But, unfortunately, things have changed for the popular Hollywood actor.

HIGHLIGHTS

WHY DID JOHNNY DEPP RESIGN AFTER A DAY OF SHOOTING ‘FANTASTIC BEASTS’?

At the end of 2020, Johnny Depp had to resign from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise by Warner Bros. The actor confirmed his resignation on his Instagram account.

He resigned from the spin-off franchise just days after he lost a libel case against the publishers of the British tabloid, The Sun, over an April 2018 article that called him a wife-beater. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife and ‘Aquaman’ star Amber Heard had earlier filed for divorce. The two got married in 2015. However, just a year later, Heard accused Depp of physically abusing her under the influence of alcohol.

Johnny Depp told Entertainment Weekly that the tabloid had falsely accused him. That is why he chose to sue for defamation for repeating false accusations. Harry Potter’s author J.K Rowling also defended Johnny Depp by writing a personal statement on her website in 2017.

Last year in November, Depp lost his case against The Sun. The judge declared that The Sun had proven the allegations mentioned in the article. Reportedly, Depp was asked to leave after shooting for just one day on the sets of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. The actor is getting his full payment of $16 million for the film because Warner Bros. made him sign a pay-or-play contract. It states that a performer will be paid in full regardless of whether or not they appear in the film.

MADS MIKKELSON GUILTY OF NOT SPEAKING TO JOHNNY DEPP

Mads Mikkelsen, famously known for featuring in NBC’s ‘Hannibal’, ‘Casino Royale’, and ‘Doctor Strange‘, will take over Johnny Depp’s character in the upcoming third instalment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

During an interview with Sunday Times, Mads Mikkelsen spoke about replacing Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. He said:

“I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore. But I did not have a dog in that fight. And I do not know what happened (in his private life). I do not know if it was fair for him to lose the job, but I just knew that the show was going on. I would have loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just do not know him in that sense.”

He further added that he got approached for the role in a hurry. But Mikkelsen loved the script, and so he said yes. He knows that his decision was controversial for many people. But felt that is just the way it played out once in a while.

Video Credits: Screen Rant Plus

MAD MIKKELSON DOES NOT WANT TO COPY JOHNNY DEPP

In a conversation with Collider, Mikkelsen spoke about how he has no intention of copying Depp’s portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald. He felt that nobody would be interested in him going in there and copying anything as that would be an immediate creative suicide. So now everybody is mostly expecting the character to find a different path.

Mikkelsen further added that there might be a need for a bridge between what Johnny Depp did and what he will do. Whether it is a specific look or attitude in some situations, he will have to make the role his own. Anything else would be creatively stupid.

Video Credits: Collider Interviews

Apart from Mads Mikkelsen, ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ will include Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, and Jude Law. The third instalment will focus on the events set after the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ and its involvement in World War 2. ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is expected to release on 15th July 2022.

Tell us if you are looking forward to seeing Mads Mikkelsen in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ in the comment section below!