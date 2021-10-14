LATEST NEWS

Mad Men: Jon Hamm’s Co-star Wanted To Replace Him As Don Draper But Failed

‘Mad Men’: Jon Hamm's co-star wanted to replace him as Don Draper but failed miserably
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Working On Justice League Drove Batman Ben Affleck Into Alcoholism
No Newer Articles