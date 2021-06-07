In a brand new clip, Tom Ellis is seen relishing being groomed by a robot barber’s services that leave him “so soft”.

The wait to see Tom Ellis in ‘Lucifer‘ Season 5 Part B has been arduously long. But there’s a cause for celebration as you can catch sight of the gorgeous 42-year-old actor in a funny new advert by EE.

What Happens to Tom Ellis in the Advert?

The Welsh actor, seated at a scenic location on Snowdon, Wales gets his beard shaved by a robotic arm in the ad. But there’s a catch! The arm is being operated all the way from London, 250 miles away. While the robot barber is working on his handsome face, Ellis is on a video call with EE regular and actor Kevin Bacon, who is in a shop at Clapton, East London from where the arm is being controlled.

No stunt doubles, no clever editing – just a robot barber on @EE’s network and my neck (literally) on the line. They said I could count on them #WhenItCounts, and I definitely took them up on that. #AD pic.twitter.com/cKgjPMPAih — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 21, 2021

Initially, Elis appears apprehensive about getting a shave from a robot barber and doesn’t think it is a “good idea“. But Bacon eases his fear and says, “We are controlling that arm from here“. The robotic arm mirrors the movements of a human barber at Saf’s Barber, London where Bacon is present and swiftly starts working its magic on Ellis.

‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis enjoys being shaved by a robot barber

Once the robot barber has had its way with Ellis, the actor is confounded by his “so soft” post-shave face. He asserted that the advert has no “clever editing or stunt doubles” but only his “neck (literally) on the line“. The UK-based network accurately described this exercise as “a close yet far shave“. Ellis who considers himself “husband, actor, dad and other fun things like that” was definitely taken on a fun ride by EE with this unique blend of robotics and grooming.

How Does the Robot Barber Work?

This demonstration in the advert is a part of EE’s 5G test which enables remote access to the robot barber through motion capture technology. The test will be the focus of EE’s new #WhenItCounts campaign, which has been inaugurated by Ellis’ smooth-shaven grace.

When your neck, your life, and most importantly your beard are on the line, you need a network you can count on.#WhenItCounts, count on the UK's best network: https://t.co/1uqdvuzluX pic.twitter.com/P37etu28Ce — EE (@EE) May 21, 2021

The human barber in London had worn special gloves with motion capture sensors that created a simulation of a shave. This simulation was ultimately mimicked by the robotic arm to Ellis on Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales. The robot barber used in the advert was created by The Mill, a VFX and creative production studio.

The UK-based network has capitalized wonderfully on Ellis’ charms and mentioned, “When your neck, your life, and most importantly your beard are on the line, you need a network you can count on”. The advert featuring the ‘Lucifer’ star shaved by a robot arm has been a resounding success. One can’t help but wish to see more clips of Ellis being groomed or ultimately, given how stunning he is, doing anything.

Where Can You See Tom Ellis Next?

‘Lucifer’ Season 5 came out last year on August 21, 2020. But Netflix, unfortunately, blessed its audiences with only half of the season. The release of the second half was delayed because the shooting faced hurdles due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the wait is soon going to be over!

‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Part 2 or ‘Lucifer’ 5B is going to hit Netflix on 28 May 2022 with Tom Ellis in the titular role. Besides the usual cast, the second instalment of Season 5 will also feature Dennis Haysbert (literally) playing God. The tagline, “It’s time to meet your new maker” will be embodied in the show, which, according to ‘Lucifer’ cast member D.B. Woodside, will be full of heart-breaking and shocking revelations in the coming episodes.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

To make things more happening for ‘Lucifer’ fans, season 5 won’t be the end of the road. The show is set to return for a sixth and final season, as announced last year. The ultimate season of the show will feature 10 episodes. The number 6 has naturally compelled the makers to comment on the show’s return and say, “The devil made us do it”. The wait for ‘Lucifer’ to run its complete course is excruciating but hopefully, it will be worth it!

Share with us in the comments how you liked seeing Tom Ellis getting shaved by a robot barber in the EE advert!