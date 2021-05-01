Lucifer Season 6 To Be 10 Episodes Long

The devil will be going back to his hole but not before a final countdown of 10 episodes. ‘Lucifer’ Season is 6 is set to have 10 episodes as confirmed by co-showrunner Joe Henderson. It will be short and sweet! Keep reading to find out more!

The final and concluding season of ‘Lucifer’ is on its way. Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ is reportedly adopting the series’ old episodes count. Season 5A of the series is already up and running on Netflix, with part B getting ready to drop soon. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson has confirmed the episode count for the final season and while it would be shorter than what fans would have liked, it’d surely be the perfect goodbye.

Highlights —

‘Lucifer’ to end with season 6

Tom Ellis is done playing the Lord of Hell

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 will have 10 episodes

‘Lucifer’ to end with season 6

‘Lucifer’ to end with season 6

‘Lucifer’ is one of those shows that did not have a very smooth ride throughout its runtime. While it is definitely a fan-favourite, the series has had an on and off relationship with the production network as well as its lead star. Originally a production of the Fox Network, ‘Lucifer’ was cancelled after completing just three seasons. Eventually, followed by heavy protests from the fans, Netflix saved the day by bringing ‘Lucifer’ back from hell. Originally, Netflix had intended for season 5 to be last for the series. However, the streaming network chose to go back on the decision and renew ‘Lucifer’ for one more and a final season 6. Moreover, ‘Lucifer’ had also faced some issues with lead actor Tom Ellis, the presence of whom on the show was literally hanging on the edge for quite a while. However, all’s well in heaven and hell and ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 episodes will be on our screens soon.

Related: The Officer Will Steal The Limelight From Our Very Own Tom Ellis In The Final Season Of Lucifer

It’s funny that the ‘Lucifer’ creators had not intended to make a season 6 for the show with the fear of going overboard and ruining the story. However, they realised, not before long, that there’s still one large story that has to be told that made them go back to considering season 6 for the final season. Co-showrunner Henderson told “Entertainment Weekly”, “It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [now] so much more interestingly, that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way”.

Tom Ellis is done playing the Lord of Hell

It’s not just the creators who would want to see season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ be its last. Even actor Tom Ellis, the lead actor and the Lord of Hell on the series, believes that the show has reached the last leg of its run. Moreover, it’s no news that Ellis had been a part of a bad tiff with the production regarding the revision of his contract terms. This is also why there was so much speculation going on about whether Ellis could come back to play Lucifer on the show or if he would be let go. Fortunately, things worked out and the fans get to keep their devil. Nevertheless, Tom Ellis feels like he is done playing the Lord of Hell and that this is the right time for the show to end while it’s still running on a high.

Video Credits: BestOfLucifer

The actor spoke his mind when he said, “Six seasons of the show is a real achievement. It’s been a huge emotional journey and I don’t think I want to do any more. I know I don’t want to do anymore. Mainly because I wanna know that we’re ending and because I’ve had such a great time. I think it’s only fitting that we have a proper ending to the show”. That being said, the script reading for the season 6 episodes of ‘Lucifer’ has been wrapped up and reports suggest that both Henderson and Ellis had a few tears to shed at the final reading. Aww!

Related: Tom Ellis Is Too Heartbroken To Film Lucifer Season 6

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 will have 10 episodes

Coming to the episode count for season 6 of ‘Lucifer’, Henderson has confirmed that the final season will contain 10 episodes. This means the creators are going back in keeping with their original 10 episode count from season 4, the first season on Netflix after Fox’s ruthless cancellation of the show. Season 1 of ‘Lucifer’ had 13 episodes, season 2 had 18, and season 3 had 26 episodes. Season 5 of ‘Lucifer’ has been split into parts of 8 episodes each bringing the total for the season to 16 episodes.

Henderson confirmed in an interview, “It is 10 [episodes] for our final season”. The production for the final season is all done with, rounding up a total of 93 episodes for the entire run of ‘Lucifer’.

Have you watched season 5A of ‘Lucifer’? Let us know in the comments below!