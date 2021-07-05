Lucifer Makers Unable To Control The Excitement, Leak Season 6 Ending And New Character Entry

Someone new is joining very late in the final season of ‘Lucifer’ and the excited makers have leaked the essence of the season 6 ending very much in advance.

Season 5 of ‘Lucifer’ left the viewers with two major shocks. But with an entirely new season still to come before the end of the series, the showrunners worked hard to give season 6 a fresh storyline. Whether it is by the entry of new characters or working on the story, the main objective is to give the viewers a satisfying finale.

A NEW CHARACTER ENTERS THE FINAL STAGE OF ‘LUCIFER’

‘Lucifer’s’ creator Joe Henderson teased a new character added to the final season roster in an interview with TVLine. He confirmed, “There is a new character in 6 that was not going to be a part of Season 5. A whole new character”.

The show was supposed to end with the fifth season. The renewal for season 6 happened shortly before the start of season 5, that’s why the writers had to rework the ending they’d planned and add a new storyline worth a new season.

Henderson and co-executive producer Ildy Modrovich revealed that the new season would be fresh and won’t feel like an elongated version of the season 5 finale they’d previously planned.

The major challenge for the team is to find a new story they haven’t told before.

‘LUCIFER’ SEASON 6 IS NOT AN ELONGATED VERSION OF THE PREVIOUS FINALE

In the case of sudden renewal of the show, viewers have the tendency to think that the new season would be an elongated version of the previous season, an add-on. But the writers have emphasised that season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ is completely its own season. It’s got its own engine.

“There is a story that we didn’t know we would have to tell until we got to the point we got to, and once we got there and looked around, we realized that there was an entire engine for an entire season worth of storytelling that we’re excited about.”

The bosses of ‘Lucifer’ are clear that season 6 is the final season. No change of mind can be expected this time.

Modrovich emphasized, “In fact, the main story of Season 6 was not a part of Season 5 at all”.

THE ENDING OF ‘LUCIFER’ SEASON 6 WILL LEAVE YOU CONTENT FOREVER

Fans have enjoyed all the emotions the show exuberates, good and bad, and have found a sense of family, in the characters. Chris Rafferty reflected on the pressures of working on such a hugely beloved show. Let’s recall the time when fans ran a campaign when Fox decided to cancel the series. The screenwriter is hyper-aware of the fans’ attachment to these characters. He gets texts on the daily basis about wanting the ‘Lucifer’ story to continue forever. He feels the responsibility to at least give them an ending to remember.

“All good things come to an end. And my number one goal going into season 6 was to be mindful of that. And to help the audience find some sense of peace by the time its over”, Rafferty spoke about ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 story.

The bosses have leaked the essence of the finale saying that viewers need not dread the finale. The ending would be such that ‘Lucifer’ will stay in their hearts forever.