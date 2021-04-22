Long-Pending That ’70s Show Reboot Is Happening: Details Inside

Fans have been demanding the reboot of ‘That ’70s Show’ for a long time. So, is the beloved series finally coming back? Let’s find out!

‘That ’70s Show’ premiered in 1998 and ended in 2006 on FOX. The popular series ran for seven seasons. It revolved around a bunch of teenagers in the 1970s, growing up in the suburbs of Wisconsin. It was created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner. ‘That ’70s Show’ launched the career of many of its actors, such as Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama. Grace and Kutcher left the series after seven seasons but returned for its finale. The success of the show led to the creation of ‘That ’80s Show’ in 2002. But that was cancelled after one season.

In an interview with Steve Harvey, Wilmer Valderrama, who played the role of Fez, talked about the cast reuniting. He mentioned that the cast had been having some conversations about reuniting, but there has not been anything official. He felt the show is so alive in syndication.

Though he did add that would not keep ‘That ’70s Show’ movie out of the conversation. He also added that everyone is pretty busy right now, but thought it would be an interesting segue to do something where all of them could come together and replay those characters again.

Recently, Laura Prepon, who played the role of Donna Pinciotti, told PopCulture.com that she is not ready to go back to ‘That ’70s Show’. She said that she still loves that show. It was her first show, and Pinciotti did it for eight years. She still loves the cast and crew of the sitcom. Prepon acknowledged director David Trainer too. He directed every episode except for the pilot. He was like their father, working with whom she learned a lot. That show was so special to her. But now, it feels kind of like in a time capsule to her.

Prepon recalled a time on the sets of ‘That ’70s Show’ and compared it to like a great college experience that moulded her in many different ways. “But I would not want to go through that college again”, she said.

Topher Grace and Mila Kunis were also asked if they would be back for a ‘That ’70s Show’ reboot, and they said yes. Grace told Hollywood Reporter how wonderful it was shooting for ‘That ’70s Show’. But he felt that a reunion is not possible. He felt that it would be really difficult to bring that crew together.

Mila Kunis also had the same feeling about the reboot. She told Entertainment Tonight that she could never say no to the sitcom because she is still good friends with every actor. But she also added that a reunion is doubtful as everyone is in a different place in their lives.

In January 2020, Tommy Chong (Leo) talked to TV Web about the possibility of a ‘That ’70s Show’ reboot. He was asked if he would like to be a part of it or not. To which he said: “Oh yeah! Totally. Totally interested. And you are the first to talk about it. But yeah, it would be a great idea. Even to do another show would be appropriate.”

He also mentioned that he hadn’t been in touch with the younger cast members but was still in touch with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the reboot of the iconic sitcom ‘That ’70s Show’. Sadly, fans have still been requesting for a ‘That ’70s Show’ reboot. Just like how a ‘Full House’ reboot was released on Netflix, fans are hopeful that they will once again get to see Eric, Donna, Kelso, Hyde, Jackie, Fez, Red, Kitty, Bob, and Leo. They wish to see ‘That ’70s Show’ return as ‘The 90’s Show’ that could include new cast members too.

Tell us if you would like to see the cast of ‘That ’70s Show’ reunite in the comment section below!