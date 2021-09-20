Loki Revealed That Everything In The MCU Is A lie

The conclusion of ‘Loki’ raised numerous issues, including if Kang was to blame for ‘The Infinity Saga’. Here is what ‘Loki’ director Kate Herron has to say about it. Keep reading to find out.

‘He Who Remains’, Loki’s Kang variation, is officially canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The third phase of the MCU began in 2016 with ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ended in 2019 with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. The universe is endangered by Thanos (Josh Brolin), who is on a quest for the Infinity Stones with the intention of eradicating half of all life in the universe, which he eventually achieves. The Avengers survived the snap travel back in time to recover the Infinity Stones themselves, which they achieve, but at a high cost.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Loki’, and ‘Black Widow’ kicked off Phase Four earlier this year, along with the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’. This phase has so far focused on laying the groundwork for the MCU’s multiverse. Loki, the title character, travels through time to find the leader of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The Kang variation (Jonathan Majors) preserving the sacred timeline has been slain, causing extreme chaos across the multiverse, and the conclusion actually establishes a major threat for all of the characters.

‘Loki’ director Kate Herron spoke exclusively with “The Direct” about the Disney+ series and the MCU as a whole. She stated that the Kang version is directly responsible for scripting ‘The Infinity Saga’, according to the rules outlined in the show. She discussed how she appreciates the MCU’s capacity to expand in scope and scale while still delivering unexpected twists and turns.

She said, “I suppose well, by our show’s logic, yes, because he says like, ‘I paved the road, you just walked down it’. I guess in theory, yeah, he would’ve scripted that because by our show that’s what we’re saying. Everything has been predetermined by this one character, even if up to this point we’ve believed the characters have had free will. Which I think is kind of the fun rug-pull of our show, right?”

So, what to expect in the upcoming versions of ‘Loki’?

While Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) may have killed He Who Remains, Majors’ storyline in the MCU is far from over. ‘Loki’s’ ending teased the multiversal war with other Kang forms. He did point out, though, that they aren’t all friendly. With the huge unveiling of the TVA’s head in the finale, viewers are now aware that the heroes they’ve been following haven’t had true free will. The Kang variation has been there the whole time, scripting key events in the MCU to go a certain way.

The events of ‘The Infinity Saga’ rocked Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to their core. As some of their favourite characters turned to dust at the climax of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, cinemas erupted in applause. While Thanos physically snapped his fingers to bring this about, it’s now evident that the threads were tugged in the background all along. Phase Four of the MCU might go in a variety of directions now that the Kang variation responsible for pulling those strings has died. The logic of Loki’s grand unveiling in the MCU upends everything that has come before it.

Have you watched the series? What’re your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments down below.