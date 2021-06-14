Loki Is Responsible For Everything Bad That’s Happening In MCU

Loki has always been hungry for power. He has kept his interests above everything else. In ‘The Avengers’, he wanted to conquer humans. So, how did his evilness vanish in ‘Thor’? Let’s find out what caused a change in Loki’s behaviour between ‘Thor’ and ‘The Avengers’?

‘Thor’, the movie, began with Chris Hemsworth as Thor about to be crowned. During an act of revenge, Loki finds out that he was born a frost giant. He sneaks back into Jotunheim and makes a deal with the leader of the Frost Giants to kill the King of Asgar, Odin. But when they walk up to Odin’s bedside, Loki kills the Frost Giant leader instead. He killed Asgard’s enemy because he wanted to prove to Odin that he is worthy of becoming the king. At the end of the movie, Loki decides to destroy the realm of the Frost Giants. But Thor goes back to Earth and stops him from doing it. They fight to save Earth. Thor destroys the bridge of Asgard, which sends Loki to the edge. Thor and Odin save him. But Loki decides to let go and fall into space.

HIGHLIGHTS —

What is the reason behind Loki’s evilness in ‘The Avengers’?

Was Loki under mind control?

Fans point out change on the Marvel website

WHAT IS THE REASON BEHIND LOKI’S EVILNESS IN ‘THE AVENGERS’?

Loki later shows up in ‘The Avengers’ to seek revenge. He meets Thanos and his servant, The Other. He makes a deal with them, and they give him a staff to help him take over Earth. In exchange, he gives Thanos the Tesseract containing the Space Stone. But what changed Loki’s mind when he fell into space?

Loki is responsible for whatever is happening in MCU, here’s how!

Ardent Marvel fans believe that Thanos tortured Loki. In a scene, The Other tells Loki that if he fails, there will be no realm, no barren moon, no crevice where Thanos cannot find him. He threatened him that he would make Loki long for something as sweet as pain. It definitely sounded like torture and a task that Loki forcefully had to complete. But Loki might not have been aware.

WAS LOKI UNDER MIND CONTROL?

Thanos gave Loki his sceptre. We know that it is powered by the Mind Stone. The Other had mentioned that Loki received it from someone who also gave him ancient knowledge and a new purpose.

Related: The Nevers Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, And More

The Mind Stone can control the mind of any person. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner had earlier analyzed that the stone has a level of its own intelligence. Being close to the stone has been known to cause some irrational responses.

Video Credits: Charisma on Command

Loki’s appearance in the movie also supports the Mind Stone phenomenon. He looks similar to the characters he put under the influence of the Mind Stone. He has swollen eyes and pale lips. He appears tortured and looks like someone whose mind is not entirely in his control.

The control of the Mind Stone can be broken if you hit the victim forcefully on the head. Both Hawkeye and Selvig were saved the same way. When Thor throws Loki, he finally stops acting crazily.

FANS POINT OUT CHANGE ON THE MARVEL WEBSITE

Reddit fans have now noticed Marvel’s character description for Loki has been changed.

Video Credits: The Marvelous Wave

The official website wrote: “Arriving at the Sanctuary through a wormhole caused by the Bifrost, Loki met the Other, ruler of the ancient race of extraterrestrials the Chitauri, and Thanos. Offering the God of Mischief dominion over his brother’s favourite realm Earth, Thanos requested the Tesseract in return. Gifted with a Scepter that acted as a mind-control device, Loki would be able to influence others. Unbeknownst to him, the Scepter was also influencing him, fueling his hatred over his brother Thor, and the inhabitants of Earth.”

Many people have also been claiming that the creative team of Marvel just came across the fan theory. They probably realised that it made sense and chose to go ahead with it. What do you think of the change in Loki’s description? Is Loki really evil, or was it the mind stone that controlled his actions on ‘The Avengers‘? Tell us your Loki theory in the comment section down below!