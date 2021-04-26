Locked Horns — Both Angelina Jolie And Johnny Depp Refuse To Budge

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp starred in the 2010 film ‘The Tourist’ together. While their chemistry blossomed on-screen in the film, there were “almost confirmed” reports that the actors couldn’t stand each other during the shoot. We investigate the truth behind that.

Hollywood, like any other film industry, thrives on making the audience believe in something that doesn’t exist. Yes, we are talking about those massive science-fiction and fantasy dramas. Also, we are talking about the off-screen drama that takes place between two artists while making a film together. Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie starred together in the film ‘The Tourist’. While the underperformance of the film was caused by other reasons, there were reports that the two leading stars of the film – Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie – weren’t too fond of each other while shooting for the film. And while the chemistry between the two Hollywood A-listers definitely showed on-screen, what could be the reason for them not getting along on the set?

Johnny and Angelina were two of Hollywood’s biggest stars when they were signed together to feature in the drama ‘The Tourist’, which released in 2010. Johnny was still riding high on the massive international success of ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchise. Meanwhile Jolie, well, for some reason, she has always been the shining crown of the Hollywood diva-circuit. The film featured Johnny and Angie flirting and bantering with wit with each other and the chemistry flourished. But the fans were not amused when they came to know about the behind-the-scenes action going on between the two.

Angelina Jolie hated Johnny Depp

While there was no hint of romantic involvement between the two, the reasons were apparently so ‘kiddish’ that the fans of both the actors found them difficult to digest. As per Angelina, Depp was difficult to work with, as he was ‘too scruffy’. Well, whatever that means! It was reported that Jolie had expected Depp to look more presentable on-screen and to get into a better physical shape. As we all know how professional Angelina is, she might be annoyed with the fact that Johnny was taking everything for granted. It was also reported that Johnny would drink heavily on the night before the shoots and appeared hung-over in the morning when he arrived on the set.

Why Johnny Depp couldn’t stand Angelina Jolie?

We have listened to her, and now it’s time to look at Johnny’s side. As per him, Angelina was way too much into her appearance and had to look just ‘perfect’ for every shot, even when she didn’t need to. She would take hours to get the makeup and hair done and would make other actors, including Johnny, wait for hours.

Well, our workplace banters with our colleagues and bosses don’t look so amateurish now, do they?

However, as we now know that this behaviour is pretty normal at a workplace, we can expect that Jolie and Depp won’t be hating each other forever because of these issues. And it showed during the interviews post the release of the film, when Angelina said that Johnny was a good conversationalist and they had some great conversations about their family, France, among other things. She added that she had never met Johnny before they arrived on the sets of ‘The Tourist’ together and that it was quite delightful to know him.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp friendship

Johnny also has only pretty things to say about the pretty lady. He said that she is a great woman. He further used many favourable adjectives to define her, calling her a great beauty, a walking poem, clever, and funny.

Whether this display of mutual admiration was diplomatic or real, we sure can’t say. But one thing is for sure, Angelina and Depp looked great together on-screen, irrespective of the fate of the film. And we would sure like to see them together on-screen again.

Let us know in the comments your favourite Hollywood ‘friends on-screen, enemy off-screen’ pair. Also, tell us which director you would hire if you had to make a film starring Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie together? Not Quentin Tarantino for sure!