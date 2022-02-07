Lisbon from ‘Money Heist’ Believes that Professor Will Rob Another Bank After the Show’s Finale!

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño, who plays Lisbon on the popular Spanish-language Netflix series, ‘Money Heist’, stated that she believes the mastermind behind the heist, the Professor will continue heists even after the end of the series.

The Spanish crime centred drama created by Alex Pina, ran for 5 seasons on Netflix and just aired its final set of episodes on December 3, 2021. The gang of robbers, led by the Professor, effortlessly portrayed by Alvaro Morte, robbed the Royal Mint and then the Bank of Spain.

Itziar’s Claim About the Professor

The Spanish actress discussed the climax of the series in an interview at the ‘Money Heist’ themed convention “The Hold-Up Gang”, which took place in Paris on January 8, 2022. On being asked what she thought might happen to her character Lisbon and the Professor after the show’s happy ending, this is what she said, “The Professor will go after another bank”. Lisbon would not go with him because of her “sick mother and her daughter”, two circumstances that made her especially vulnerable during the heist that she ran with her partner.

“I think that, without really knowing how far this relationship will go, it’s certain that the Professor will go after another bank. And I’m not sure that Lisbon would go with him, because with her sick mother and her daughter… I don’t think so.”

Ituño’s character Lisbon has certainly accepted the psychological or a rather dark side of the Professor, who was confronted with the truth in the final season. He is captivated with proving himself to the world and running heists, without any care for the consequences that fall upon his squad, even when they are his loved ones. Luckily, if he does run any heists in the future, it’s almost impossible for them to be any bigger than the two he has already completed, so it may be safer for his new family.

The bottom line is that ‘Money Heist’ is about a group of criminals and outcasts defying societal norms (as well as the literal laws) of contemporary Spanish society. The Professor and Lisbon’s relationship is one of the core ones, and the plot proves this. The series has always been interested in the development of the characters and their dynamics, with the thrilling heist mechanics taking a background role in the overall frame of the plot.

What do you imagine lies ahead of the show's characters? Let us know in the comments below.