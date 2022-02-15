Legends Of Tomorrow Fans Are Divided Over The First Asexual Superhero In Arrowverse

It’s not every day that we see the asexual community getting represented in mainstream media. But ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ is here to change all that. In a recent episode, one of the superheroes was disclosed to be an Ace.

The times have changed. There was a time when superheroes used to be ‘ultra-manly’ White men in costumes. But in the woke culture of today, things are changing rapidly as the entertainment industry is slowly following the waves of changing patterns of ‘representation’. Up until a few decades ago, no one could have imagined that we would ever see a Black superhero. But now it is the norm. In the recently released MCU film ‘Eternals’ we saw a gay Black superhero in Phantos. The character was loved and the bold step taken by the MCU was widely appreciated. Other than a very good racial representation including White, Black, Asian, South-Asian superheroes, featuring a gay superhero was a step in the right direction by the MCU. DC’s Arrowverse is venturing into more or less the same territory, and beyond. In a recent episode of the superhero series ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, the superhero named Spooner admits that she was neither interested in men nor women.

The twist was rumoured before but fans weren’t sure if it will come to be. In the recent episode, the time-travelling superhero named Spooner admits her asexuality, which has gotten the fans of the series overjoyed. It isn’t the first time when it comes to the DC television universe. The Arrowverse is known to have a solid LGBTQ representation with their earlier television series as well. Writing an asexual superhero was still a gutsy step on the part of DC and it is quite commendable as it risked losing many fans.

The scene shows another superhero named Zari 2.0 and Spooner talking in a bar. The scene was hailed for multiple reasons. First, it was staged between two interesting characters who have not spent much time together on-screen. Secondly, the scene gave a certain depth to the character of Spooner, who has criminally few scenes in the series. Most importantly, when Zari 2.0 tells Spooner that she’s describing asexuality by accepting her lack of interest in men or women, the latter accepts it. She replies, ‘I guess that makes me Ace’.

It was one of the rarest of times when a television series has openly talked about asexuality. Earlier, it was Todd Chavez in ‘Bojack Horseman’. Todd opened up as an asexual early in the series and it remained a running theme associated with his character. Now, ‘Bojack Horseman’ is a brilliant animated show not watched by many. But it did help strike a conversation around asexuality. Now that a series as big as ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has taken the charge of the same, hopefully, it will not be taboo anymore.

Video Credits: DC’s Legends Clips

The scene went viral on social media and invited all kinds of reactions from the fans. While most of the show’s fans were overjoyed with the sheer guts displayed by the writers, there were a few that did not like the whole thing. It was dubbed as a ‘desperate attempt to come across woke’ by multiple people. But the solid support from an overwhelming majority clearly states that times are changing and everyone is accepted in this new era.

DKODING hopes that more and more television shows and films portray LGBTQA minorities in a good light and make them proud members of the mainstream.

Tell us in the comments what were your views on the sheer progressiveness showcased by ‘Legends of Tomorrow’. Also, tell us your take on the DC television universe and stay tuned with us for more updates.