The Latest Update On The Most Epic Cat Fight Between Lady Gaga And Madonna

Lady Gaga and Madonna had one of the most infamous feuds in pop culture. Let’s find out what caused Lady Gaga and Madonna to feud for more than a decade and where their relationship stands today!

Since the release of Gaga’s debut album, The Fame, in 2008, the pop star has been frequently compared to Madonna. While Gaga initially took no issue with people pointing out their similarities, Madonna had a completely different perspective after the release of Born This Way. The 62-year-old started speaking negatively about Gaga. During various interviews, she stated that Born This Way sounded eerily similar to her 1989 hit Express Yourself. Who knew this would be the beginning of a long feud between two of the biggest pop stars?

In a 2012 interview, Madonna stated that she recognised the chord changes in Gaga’s Born This Way. She thought it was interesting that she (Gaga) made so many references to her in her work. “And sometimes I think it is amusing, flattering, and well done”, Madonna explained to ABC News. In fact, Madonna also stated in the 2012 interview that “It feels reductive”.

Madonna fueled the fire by bringing everything up again in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview. She claimed that the only time she ever chastised Lady Gaga was when Madonna felt she had blatantly plagiarised one of her songs.

“It has got nothing to do with ‘she is taking my crown’ or ‘she is in some space of mine’. She has her thing. I do think she is a very talented singer and songwriter. It was just that one issue” Madonna claimed

Madonna later opened her MDNA tour performance in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a mashup of her 1989 hit Express Yourself and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. She even imitated some of Gaga’s choreography before singing “She is not me” from her song of the same name.

In an interview with NME, Gaga retaliated by calling the comparison between the two songs “moronic”. She claimed that if you put the songs next to each other, the only thing they have in common is the chord progression. It is the same one that has gotten used in discos for the past 50 years.

Gaga explained that just because she is the first expletive artist in 25 years to consider putting it on Top 40 radio does not mean she is a plagiarist; rather, it means she is extremely intelligent.

In a 2016 interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Gaga responded with a veiled insult. She appeared to criticise Madonna for not playing instruments or writing music, thereby refuting Lowe’s claim that she and Madonna are similar.

Gaga told Zane Lowe that she is not the same as Madonna. Adding that she would never make that comparison and had no intention of disrespecting Madonna. According to Gaga, Madonna is a nice lady who has had a fantastic huge career as the biggest pop star of all time. On the other hand, Gaga defended herself by claiming to be a multi-instrumentalist. She also composes all of her own music. She works in the studio for several hours a day is also a writer and a producer. So what she does is unique.

Gaga opened up about her ties with Madonna in her 2017 Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, saying that the thing with her and Madonna, for example, is that Gaga has always admired her. Regardless of what Madonna thinks of her, she still admires her. Despite her attempts to sugarcoat the known rivalry, the pop star did not mince her words when she stated that the only thing that bothers her about Madonna is that she is Italian and from New York. So, if anyone has a problem with someone, she will tell them to their face.

Despite emphasising her admiration for Madonna as a performer, she could not get her head around the fact that Madonna would not even look her in the eyes and tell her she was reductive or whatever.

While there has clearly been genuine tension between these two in the past, it will be refreshing to see them bury the hatchet—and try to counteract the tired narrative of women tearing each other down.

