Latest Information And Official Updates On The Great Season 2

Season 2 of ‘The Great’ isn’t as far as you think!

After watching Hulu‘s ‘The Great’ Season 1, many viewers felt an instant hunger for season 2, but they knew that period dramas take long. They felt a sinking feeling that a second season could be years away.

Highlights —

‘The Great’ Season 2 was confirmed way before you knew it

Casting updates of ‘The Great’ Season 2

More stories left to be told on ‘The Great’

Season 2 of ‘The Great’ might not hit the screen too soon

‘The Great’ Season 2 was confirmed way before you knew it

‘The Great’, starring Elle Fanning as Catherine ‘The Great’ and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III, is a mix of chaos, violence, sensuality. One can easily compare it with Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘The Favourite’ and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Marie Antoinette’. The series has been written by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony McNamara, who kept the news of season 2 a secret. Fans, until now, had no idea if the show would extend beyond its 10 delicious episodes.

Video Credits: Justice Victor30

Very recently, it was confirmed by Hulu that a second season of ‘The Great’ is on its way. Let’s read why ‘The Great’ deserves another season in the midst of massive content out there.

‘The Great’ is based on the revisionist history of the 18th-century Russian rulers’ rocky marriage. It was initially supposed to be a limited series. But by the end of the season, the Empress has only tasted her first experience of power. Fanning told “Entertainment Tonight” that the season doesn’t end the way you think it’s going to end. She said, “[Tony]’s definitely thinking about [season 2]. He has some idea”.

Before we could reject her assumptions, Hulu confirmed that Catherine and co. will return for a second 10-episode instalment.

Latest bytes of official information on ‘The Great’ Season 2

The lead actors have already teased their involvement with ‘The Great’ Season 2.

Fanning said to “ET” that she would do season 2 right away if Tony goes for it. It also seemed that Hoult was already involved as “Variety” reported that the actor exited the upcoming seventh ‘Mission Impossible’ movie only because it clashed with the dates of season 2 of ‘The Great’.

In the last season of ‘The Great’, the central characters remained alive at the end, in a show full of bloodshed. Fanning will obviously return as Catherine and Hoult as Peter. The return of Sacha Dhawan as bureaucrat Orlov, Phoebe Fox as Catherine’s maid Marial, and Adam Godley as religious advisor Archie is also confirmed along with Gwilym Lee as Peter’s right-hand man Grigor Dymov, and Charity Wakefield as Peter’s frequent mistress Georgina. Also, Belinda Bromilow will come back as colourful Aunt Elizabeth, and Douglas Hodge will again play General Velementov.

But, Catherine’s lover Leo (played by Sebastian De Souza) might not return on ‘The Great’ Season 2 as he may have met his death.

Video Credits: bulletproofcouch

Related: Veronica Mars Season 5: Get ready For An Additional Season On Hulu After That Shocking End

The first season of ‘The Great’ ends with a heartbreaking cliffhanger when Catherine’s plans to kill Peter are complicated by his birthday gift to her. He arranges a visit from her idol, Voltaire (Dustin Demri-Burns). Receiving the present, she says,

“You are the oddest of creatures, cruel and thoughtless, tender, entertaining, and bizarre — I’m fond of you. In some ways, you break my heart”.

Peter misinterprets her coup attempt as foreplay when she lunges forward with a knife to kill him. Later, Marial tells Peter of his wife’s plan—and reveals that Catherine is pregnant with his heir. But ‘The Great’ is essentially a love story — his for her and hers for Russia.

They bargain about the fate of the country and their relationship, as Peter holds a knife to Catherine’s throat. She influences him by naming the unborn child and saying, “You love me and you love Paul”.

He won’t, but Peter will ask that either she end the coup or lose her assigned companion turned real-life lover, Leo. Catherine sacrifices Leo for the sake of her adopted country, after consulting Voltaire. Both are bonded by mutual delusions — Peter that she will fall in love with him, Catherine that he’ll allow her to rule.

More stories left to be told on ‘The Great’

Executive producer of ‘The Great’, Marian Macgowan admitted they had mapped out several seasons of the show. He told “Decider”,

“We initially pitched six seasons. So we believe there’s sufficient material to take us through until she is an old woman”.

After Fanning picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her performance, “Deadline” published that she declined to reveal much about the second season. They mentioned that she did stress her relationship with Peter will shift.

“Catherine, I feel, has a real soft spot for [Peter], which gets to be explored. Their relationship gets way more twisted. So we have a lot working together”

She told “Deadline”.

Season 2 of ‘The Great’ might not hit the screen too soon

Before you start celebrating, we must remember the state of the world. ‘The Great’ Season 2 will likely take more than a year before we get our promised second season. The first season was announced in February 2019 and didn’t debut until May 2020. Plus, coronavirus led delay is another roadblock.

Let us know if you are excited to watch the second season of ‘The Great’. Write to us about the series in the comments box below.